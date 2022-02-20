Pop-up shop highlights Black businesses in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many were welcomed to shop, grab a bite to eat, or even get a quick haircut or trim at the “Buy Black” pop-up shop in Jonesboro Saturday.

Co-hosts of the event, Morgan Wilburn and Antwanet Wade say they wanted to bring awareness to the many Black businesses in the Jonesboro area, especially since several people don’t know that so many are even in their backyard.

“Because it was Black History Month, I wanted to bring something to Jonesboro to spotlight the many Black-owned businesses in the city,” Wade said. “A lot of these businesses started in the midst of COVID, so this was kind of that opportunity to get eyes on those businesses that are out there in our community.”

The pop-up was something you don’t see often, especially in the area. Patrons could purchase everything from custom crafts, jewelry, and even hot food. Making it easy for anyone to find something that was perfect for them.

“It’s almost like you’re walking through a Black mecca. A Black mall. It’s just not one thing,” Wade, the owner of AChantel Apparel, said.

With over 12 different businesses stationed around the room, it was an opportunity many said they couldn’t pass up.

“The exposure you get doing events like these it definitely helps out with growing your business,” owner of Kicks and Sticks, Jordan Owens said.

Owens’ business is an apparel brand that highlights the sneaker and cigar culture. He says the pop-up idea is something he would love to see more in the city and in throughout the state.

Shelah Hancock, owner of Shee Shee’s Divine Touch said the opportunity was a blessing for everyone involved.

“When somebody gives you an opportunity to show what you have, what God has blessed you to be able to do then you’re helping someone else. But most of all, when you’re doing it for someone else, God will always open the door for you,” Hancock said. “So my thing is, God, opened the door for me so I am hoping I can be a blessing for someone else along the way.”

A blessing especially because many people overlook these same businesses.

“I have an event hosting page on Instagram, it’s @870eventsbyMo, also, Muva Mo’s Herbal Blends. I host a lot of events and I post them there daily,” Wilburn said.

The hosts, who are also Black business owners, hope they can keep everyone connected and bring awareness as often as they can.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.