Local restaurant closes due to supply chain shortages

Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
Boomtown BBQ Company College Station opened in August 2020.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It was a surreal and bittersweet day for the owners of College Station’s Boomtown BBQ Company, as they were forced to close their doors for good Saturday. The restaurant opened in August 2020.

“As soon as we started, we kind of had a disadvantage but we started off doing well and things we going in the right direction,” owner and operator Emily Swanson said.

Swanson said supply chain shortages and the lack of sales were the blame. It became increasingly hard to get meats and Styrofoam supplies, according to Swanson. She said when Styrofoam products became harder to find, they had to switch to plastic products, which were expensive.

“One day, we’d do an order and have everything that we need,” Swanson said. “The next time we do an order, you have half of what you need.”

The owner was not the only one in a pinch. The National Restaurant Association reported that 95% of restaurant operators have experienced delays and shortages on key food and beverage items. The association also reported that 91% of restaurant operators have experienced higher food costs during the pandemic.

“They look forward to brisket or turkey and when you don’t have it, it’s disappointing for them and for us,” Swanson said.

Long-time customer Ryan Cooksey said he’ll miss stopping by, but he understands the difficulties the pandemic has brought upon the business.

“I mean the ribs are always great,” Cooksey said. “It’s very consistent. Just great food, great atmosphere.”

Now, the owners and employees like Arnett Mundine are planning their next steps. Mundine worked at the restaurant full time.

“I got real close with the co-workers and the owners, just like one big family, so I hate to see it all come to an end,” Mundine said.

Swanson owns another Boomtown BBQ Company in Beaumont, Texas, which will remain open.

“I know we have some plans for our future that we’re still looking forward to so closing one door and opening another, hopefully,” Swanson said.

