FULL EPISODE: 2/20/22 Fmr. Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Austan Goolsbee talks inflation

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Austan Goolsbee, the former chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama and professor of economics at the University Of Chicago Booth School of Business, and Ron Fong, president and CEO of the California Grocers Association, about inflation, interest rates, and supply chain issues for Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Mr. Goolsbee told Van Susteren he did not agree with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s recent statement that inflation is a severe threat to the job market. “In a way, it’s a reflection of the strength of the job market,” countered Goolsbee, “But I do think it’s a threat to, let’s call it a stable expansion, and a threat that the Fed might raise the interest rates a whole lot, could send us back into recession sometime.”

Goolsbee also said: “The interest rate is not going to be zero forever. They should start raising rates. The question is, there are now people arguing they should raise rates eight times this year. …. And I just want to caution everybody, you can definitely go too far. We learned that from the 1970s.”

When asked how the government could identify the cause of inflation, whether it be a supply chain issue or due to monetary policy, to in turn find a solution, the economist replied: “It’s not an answer that you’re going to want to hear. It’s certainly not the answer the White House wants to hear, and that is let’s sit here for a few months and wait for the data to come in.”

Ron Fong told Van Susteren that supply shortages and labor issues go hand in hand. “You cannot talk about a supply chain problem without talking about the labor shortages,” he said.

Fong predicted relief in the future. “The supply chain will repair itself. It will get to the grocery stores quicker and hopefully the prices will come down, and we will pass those savings back down to the consumers.”

Interview excerpts are below.

Austan Goolsbee Highlights

On the cause of inflation

Greta Van Susteren

So the cause of the inflation, if it’s a supply chain issue, or whether it’s monetary policy, or stimulus flooding the field with cash … it seems to me that it would be really a good idea if we could figure out which one it is in trying to identify a solution. Right?

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

Kind of, but it’s not an answer that you’re going to want to hear. It’s certainly not the answer the White House wants to hear, and that is let’s sit here and for a few months and wait for the data to come in so we can figure out which one it is. And the White House doesn’t want to hear “do nothing for three, four months, while we try to sort it out.” But I think what you would look for is by the summer if we get control of the virus, which, knock on wood, that’s what it looks like we’re doing, then by the summer, the new inflation, the monthly inflation, would start to come down as a supply chain eases.

Greta Van Susteren

All right. The White House doesn’t want to wait, I suppose, in part because of politics and that would be true, whether it’s a Republican White House or a Democratic White House … But if you’re living paycheck to paycheck and the gas prices are going up, the food prices are going up, electricity is up very high for homes, that’s a very tough call.

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

Yeah, look, that’s why people are upset though. The thing to remember is wages are going up too. So inflation was the highest in 40 years, but actually last month, wages were up more than the prices were up.

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

And the very thing that the people are saying led to the inflation was that people got a lot of money in rescue money to deal with the problems created by COVID, and the amount of relief they got adds up to more than what the average inflation has been.

Greta Van Susteren

But that’s including the stimulus, which I assume we’re not going to get any more of, because it has poured so much money into the economy. So we’re not going to get any more of that. But in terms of the wages outpacing inflation, it seems to be minimum wage hasn’t gone up. So it can’t be outpacing for those people —

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

Yes, for individual people.

Greta Van Susteren

If you cherry-picked just a few months, maybe, but overall in the last year, have wages really outpaced inflation?

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

No, if you don’t count the tax cuts, they haven’t. But if you count the tax cuts for almost everyone, they have. Are we talking about 2021 or are we thinking about 2022? There is a risk in 2022, that what we’ve seen so far doesn’t continue, that it looks more like last year where wages alone did not keep up with prices, but if we don’t get a tax cut, then people will be worse off.

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

There are things that we can help loosen the supply chain in the short run. And let’s go back to get as much as rapid control of the virus as we can. That doesn’t seem like it’s an economic policy, that doesn’t seem like it’s an inflation policy, but it absolutely 100% is, because if people can go back to spending money on services like they did before the pandemic, that’s going to relieve a lot of pressure of the supply chain for the buying of physical goods. And it’s going to open the door to millions of people to come back working, which right now, either they got COVID, or they’re taking care of parents, kids, family members who got COVID. There are millions of people in that situation and getting them back into to the labor force has been one of the biggest problems we’ve faced.

Greta Van Susteren

Indeed. And also, if we were to reduce some of the regulations to ease up on the supply chain, that’s not something in Washington... That’s a wishlist. That’s not something that gets done in Washington very easily. Would you agree on that?

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

Probably, but there are things that they could do by executive order. Donald Trump showed us that. I just think there’s at least a space, when we passed the CARES act, there was at least, for a short time, a little space where even in the midst of all the yelling and hating each other, they could find a little bit of common ground, not unlike the infrastructure plan, where they found some common ground. So I guess I would encourage them to do that. Don’t get your hopes up that that’s going to make that big of a difference for overall inflation, because that, I think, is going to be driven by things like whether Russia invades, and that drives the price of oil up, and how fast the virus comes down, and supply chain. Those are going to be the first-order factors, but at least do the things that we can on the margin. They might be the second part of the list, but they’re still on the list. We should just do them.

On the Federal Reserve

Greta Van Susteren

Federal Reserve Board Chair Powell has said that “inflation is a severe threat to the job market and also to our economic recovery.” Do you agree?

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

Partly. You see it’s making people upset for sure. Especially gasoline prices and other big public prices. I don’t know that it’s a threat to the job market. In a way it’s a reflection of the strength of the job market. Wages are now rising in a way that’s been a while since they rose like this. And it like the job market is extremely tight and has given power to workers in some of their bargaining with their employers. And that can contribute to inflation. So I don’t know if it’s a threat to the job market, but I do think it’s a threat to, let’s call it a stable expansion, and a threat that the Fed might raise the interest rates a whole lot. Could send us back into recession sometime.

Greta Van Susteren

All right. So what happened? Why in the last year, have we had such a response to inflation?

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

Well, there’s a big battle going on among economists, they don’t totally agree on that. One side says we got inflation because we had too much stimulus of every form that we passed. The CARES act, we passed the Relief act, on the fiscal side. And you had the Fed cut the interest rates to zero stimulus on the monetary side. So the view is that’s what caused it. The other camp says a lot of this inflation came about because the supply chain got overtaxed because of the pandemic. And people stopped spending their money on services, which they usually do, because the service sectors largely shut down, and they tried to buy TVs and cars and houses and a bunch of physical products and that overloaded the supply chain. And that’s what led to inflation.

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

It’s probably some of both, but the thing is it matters which of those is more prominent when you’re deciding what the Fed should do.

Greta Van Susteren

Okay. So first one is there’s too much money in the system, the stimulus, that’s basically what former Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers warned everybody about, about a year or two ago. Would you agree with that? He said we’re flooding the field with way too much money with the stimulus.

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

Yeah. That’s his view. He’s a prominent voice in that view, that it’s all stimulus, but the monetary stimulus is, in some ways, even more important. But we’re arguing because it’s Washington, about those fiscal stimulus. But the people in that camp are especially agitated that the Fed has kept the interest rate as low as it is now for so long, because their view is if there’s that much money coming in from the Federal stimulus, then the Fed should raise interest rates to reduce the impact of that on inflation.

Greta Van Susteren

The issue about what the Fed should do, I take it you’re saying they should hold off a few months. They shouldn’t make any dramatic change to raise the interest rates or to do any more quantitative easing until we have a better idea of the cause of this inflation. Is that a fair description?

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

Not totally. Not totally. I think as we came into the pandemic, the Fed took a bunch of emergency measures. They had a massive expansion of their quantitative easing. They cut the interest rate down to zero. Conditions are getting back to normal. And so if they go back to normal, that’s totally understandable. That’s what they should do. That’s a sign of progress. So the interest rate is not going to be zero forever. They should start raising rates. The question is, there are now people arguing they should raise rates eight times this year. So not just go back to something like a path to normal, but be extra vigilant and extra tightening to try to reduce economic output to get the inflation rate down. And I just want to caution everybody, you can definitely go too far. We learned that from the 1970s, if a supply shock is causing your inflation, just massive tightening will not cure a supply shock.

On inflation and looking ahead

Greta Van Susteren

President Biden has used the term, I think last summer, that inflation was transitory. And I guess it depends how you define transitory. Transitory can be a month, it could be 10 years, it could be three decades. But realistically, when would you expect, and I know this is having you look into this fake crystal ball, but when would you expect that we could get this inflation under control and normalize things, because it really is hurting a lot people?

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

My opinion of when will inflation go away or where should you look for? It depends on we got control of the virus. But then look, the numbers are coming down, it’s looking optimistic on that front. So let’s say that happens. I have said, for a long time now, that transitory should, ought to be thought of as a year, that by this summer, that you should see the new inflation coming down. And if you don’t, that’s a sign that it’s not transitory. So I’d define that transit to be a year from when it really started kicking up, which was last summer. The only thing about it is, and this is a wonky, annoying fact, but we got to think a little bit about how the US releases its inflation data and that’s different from the way every other country does it.

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

In other countries, they’ve look at how much inflation did we add this month? The US asks, how much inflation have we had over the last 12 months? So every month, the inflation comes out, you already know 11 of the months, because they’re already in the books. All the new information is what you find out that month. That new inflation is what I think you want to look forward to see it moderating and coming down. But by the summer, it’s still going to be that we’re announcing very high inflation rates, because all of that is already baked in. We already know that inflation was high in November, in December, in January and February. And those are all going to be in what they call the trailing 12 month number. But we will get inflation under control when you start seeing those new months going back to something like normal, 2% a year, 3% a year rates.

Greta Van Susteren

All right, give me your worst-case scenario. Let’s say we don’t get the virus under control or we get another variant, it’s not transient. That ends, let’s say next summer, that all of a sudden we have continued from. Tell me the gloom and doom that we need to avoid.

Austan Goolsbee, Former Economic Adviser to President Obama

Now you’re just trying to depress me, but what’s the gloom and doom scenario is we get another resurgence of the virus that’s not mild, that’s deadly, and people get scared again. And so even if we don’t impose lockdowns or the government policy doesn’t do anything, people just stop going out, because they’re like it’s too risky and I can’t afford to do it. When they do that, we would have another downturn of a stall out at the least, possibly a serious downturn of the economy. The unemployment rates start going up and, simultaneously, you would very likely see inflation start to kick back up again, because the labor force shrinking is what started this thing in the first place.

Ron Fong Highlights

Greta Van Susteren

Mr. Fong, when I go into grocery stores in my area in Washington, DC, I see shelves that are empty, and I’ve never seen that until just recently. Do you have that out in California?

Ron Fong, President and CEO, California Grocers Association

Oh, of course. I think the supply chain issues that we’re having is not a California problem. It’s not a DC problem. It is nationwide.

Greta Van Susteren

When you talk about supply chain, do you mean that there aren’t truckers to truck different products around me? Where is this catch in the supply chain?

Ron Fong, President and CEO, California Grocers Association

It’s multifaceted. It can start all the way back to the farmer that grows animals and pigs and cows to the manufacturers that cleans that product up and gets it ready to shipping to the trucking and then to ultimately to the store. There are challenges all along the supply chain.

Greta Van Susteren

Is this because of COVID or just a coincidence with COVID in the last two years?

Ron Fong, President and CEO, California Grocers Association

Well, COVID is definitely a big part of it, but also let’s talk about labor issues related to the supply chain. You cannot talk about a supply chain problem without talking about the labor shortages, and the reason for some of the labor shortages includes what you just talked about. People are getting sick or are out sick with COVID, so they cannot come to work.

Greta Van Susteren

Is it more a labor shortage problem that’s going to go on for a long time?

Ron Fong, President and CEO, California Grocers Association

Well, no, I think eventually it will repair itself. There are some manufacturers saying now that omicron seems to be coming, the numbers seem to be coming back down, that there will be a correction here within the next 14 days. We have had issues since before COVID, at COVID, but for different reasons. When COVID first started, do you remember the whole panic buying issue? That caused a supply shortage for sure, but for different reasons, people were just-

Greta Van Susteren

Wasn’t that short term?

Ron Fong, President and CEO, California Grocers Association

That was.

Greta Van Susteren

In general, what’s the profit margin for a grocery store?

Ron Fong, President and CEO, California Grocers Association

The net profit margin in grocery stores is very low. It can be three-quarters of 1% to 2%, so we’re acting on a very thin margin. We usually are profitable. Our stores are profitable because of the volume of business that we do.

Greta Van Susteren

All right, small profit margin. You’ve got all the supply chain problems and all the ones you’ve outlined, which is, I suppose, contributed to the high jump in food costs in the last year. It seems like they’ve gone up some places, 10, 11%.

Ron Fong, President and CEO, California Grocers Association

Yes, I think no doubt there has been an increase in food costs moving forward. Some of it has passed along by the supplier and the manufacturer. Some of it is supply and demand, and some of it is caused by the labor shortage. If a trucking company is charging more money to their supplier or their manufacturer to transport the goods over, that gets passed on to our grocery operators who pass it on to the consumer.

Greta Van Susteren

We’re in a horrible inflation, and then you’ve got a grocery stores with a small profit margin. So, is there a short term reconciliation for that?

Ron Fong, President and CEO, California Grocers Association

I think so. As soon as the supply chain corrects itself, and we do expect a correction once omicron has come down, because you’re going to have more people showing up to work because they’re not sick, obviously. The supply chain will repair itself. It will get to the grocery stores quicker and hopefully the prices will come down, and we will pass those savings back down to the consumers.

