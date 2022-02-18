Broadcast Times

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Stock trading ban in Congress gains momentum
Limits to lawmaker stock trading
Allies watch for Kremlin attempt to justify Ukraine invasion
A Ukrainian National guard soldier guards a mobile checkpoint together with the Ukrainian...
Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe
Barring a successful appeal, Trump would face a decision between answering Attorney General...
California adopts nation’s first ‘endemic’ virus policy
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...

GRETAWIRE

Illinois State University

GRETAWIRE

ISU union workers say administrators are ‘dragging their feet’ in contract talks

A Burlington committee did not approve a new bike lane set for the city’s Old North End,...

GRETAWIRE

Burlington puts the brakes on Old North End bike lane project

Residents gather in the Chisholm Community Center.

GRETAWIRE

Montgomery residents voice concerns at crime prevention roundtable

Nearly a dozen people weigh in. School Board Member Dadrius Lanus threw out an idea to give an...

GRETAWIRE

EBR school board to approve 1 year stipend to school employees, payout will be different for each job at school

Fentanyl pills.

GRETAWIRE

Mesa County community responding to threat of fentanyl

Job fair NOLA hospitality

GRETAWIRE

Thousands of hospitality job openings across New Orleans area ahead of Mardi Gras

Renovations underway to improve North Terminal at Anchorage airport
The North Terminal of the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Janus Motorcycles wins “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” Competition
Tuesday night Janus Motorcycles' General Manager Grant Longenbaugh (pictured left) accepted the...
Officials address future of traffic signals at U.S. 98, Allison Ave. intersection
The Florida Department Of Transportation is working on ways to prevent further crashes at the...