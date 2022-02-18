Montgomery residents voice concerns at crime prevention roundtable

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Montgomery residents say they do not feel heard. It was a pressing topic at Thursday’s Office of Violence Prevention roundtable.

“Raise your hand if you’ve called the city and you don’t get a phone call back,” one attendee said. “(You) tell us if you see something, say something, but you’re not picking up the phone to hear what we’ve seen.”

The meeting was a chance to express concerns and ask city leaders questions about crime.

“You want to hold me accountable; I don’t have a problem with it,” said Mayor Steven Reed. “You don’t sit in the big chair if you can’t handle that, don’t ask for it, but we also have to make sure that we’re working together to be accountable as a community.”

Dozens came out for clarity on what’s being done to lower the city’s crime rate and how to report crime.

“What is the best method to alert the authorities to the gunshots being fired, or in other cases where it’s a nonemergency, but you can’t get a quick enough response from a nonemergency number?” a resident said during the roundtable.

The city urges residents to dial 911 in the event of an emergency and 311 to get or pass along information.

In some neighborhoods, the city can detect gunshots without a phone call, through its Shot Spotter system, but the coverage area is limited.

“With that software in place, that detection system in place, can locate where it came from, almost down to the address,” said Keith Moore, the director of the Office of Violence Prevention.

The event was also a reminder that Montgomery’s gun problem affects families. Debra Williams explained she lost her 17-year-old grandson in September after he was shot.

“It changed my whole family,” Williams said. “It causes you to love more, take more time with people, reach out to people and see what more can I do.”

The grandmother is now calling on the community to unite, turn to their faith, and practice love for one another.

Those who wish to share their concerns at a roundtable meeting still have other chances. The next one will be Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Sheridan Heights Community Center.

