Broadcast Times

ISU union workers say administrators are ‘dragging their feet’ in contract talks

Illinois State University
Illinois State University(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Howard Packowitz
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAL (25 NEWS) - Hundreds of union workers at Illinois State University are accusing administrators of “dragging their feet” in negotiations over a new contract. and they’re taking their case to the university’s governing board.

Representatives of American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 1110 will address ISU’s Board of Trustees at Friday’s board meeting.

The union represents more than 300 employees who work for building services, campus dining, and grounds maintenance.

They’ve been working under a contract that expired eight months ago, the AFSCME local said in a statement released Thursday.

The union said “enough is enough to the university’s bargaining delays, low wages and lack of respect.”

“Employees want fair pay that reflects the essential work they do every day to support students and faculty and make the university happen,” the union said.

The union’s statement provided no details about its salary demands.

AFSCME said raising pay would help ISU attract and retain workers in an increasingly competitive job market.

ISU spokesperson Eric Jome said late Thursday the bargaining is an “on-going” process, and the university is negotiating in “good faith.”

Copyright 2022 WEEK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Burlington steps back on North End bike lane project
File photo
Montgomery residents voice concerns at crime prevention roundtable
Residents gather in the Chisholm Community Center.
EBR school board to approve 1 year stipend to school employees, payout will be different for each job at school
Nearly a dozen people weigh in. School Board Member Dadrius Lanus threw out an idea to give an...
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Mesa County community responding to threat of fentanyl
Fentanyl pills.

GRETAWIRE

File photo

GRETAWIRE

Burlington steps back on North End bike lane project

Residents gather in the Chisholm Community Center.

GRETAWIRE

Montgomery residents voice concerns at crime prevention roundtable

Nearly a dozen people weigh in. School Board Member Dadrius Lanus threw out an idea to give an...

GRETAWIRE

EBR school board to approve 1 year stipend to school employees, payout will be different for each job at school

Fentanyl pills.

GRETAWIRE

Mesa County community responding to threat of fentanyl

Job fair NOLA hospitality

GRETAWIRE

Thousands of hospitality job openings across New Orleans area ahead of Mardi Gras

Renovations underway to improve North Terminal at Anchorage airport
The North Terminal of the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Janus Motorcycles wins “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” Competition
Tuesday night Janus Motorcycles' General Manager Grant Longenbaugh (pictured left) accepted the...
Officials address future of traffic signals at U.S. 98, Allison Ave. intersection
The Florida Department Of Transportation is working on ways to prevent further crashes at the...