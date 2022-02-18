ISU union workers say administrators are ‘dragging their feet’ in contract talks

NORMAL (25 NEWS) - Hundreds of union workers at Illinois State University are accusing administrators of “dragging their feet” in negotiations over a new contract. and they’re taking their case to the university’s governing board.

Representatives of American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Local 1110 will address ISU’s Board of Trustees at Friday’s board meeting.

The union represents more than 300 employees who work for building services, campus dining, and grounds maintenance.

They’ve been working under a contract that expired eight months ago, the AFSCME local said in a statement released Thursday.

The union said “enough is enough to the university’s bargaining delays, low wages and lack of respect.”

“Employees want fair pay that reflects the essential work they do every day to support students and faculty and make the university happen,” the union said.

The union’s statement provided no details about its salary demands.

AFSCME said raising pay would help ISU attract and retain workers in an increasingly competitive job market.

ISU spokesperson Eric Jome said late Thursday the bargaining is an “on-going” process, and the university is negotiating in “good faith.”

