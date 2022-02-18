EBR school board to approve 1 year stipend to school employees, payout will be different for each job at school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Feb. 17 East Baton Rouge’s School board meeting, the room was packed with cafeteria workers, school bus drivers fighting to get their share of a one time $2,000 bonus proposed for teachers and librarians.

“The first person that kid sees in the morning is us. They see us with a smile on our face saying good morning, we don’t pick those kids up they don’t have nobody to teach,” says one EBR bus driver. One EBR cafeteria worker explains, “Not to downplay the teachers or librarians, but where were they when we were on the front line when the pandemic started? We were still cooking hot meals, making boxes, and feeding the same kids that were at home.”

Nearly a dozen people weigh in. School Board Member Dadrius Lanus threw out an idea to give an across-the-board bonus, the same amount to every staff member of $1,000. However, the board the short that plan down over worries there wouldn’t be just enough money in the budget.

“For one time, can we please remove the stigma that we are placing positions higher than others when everybody has a contribution to the work that is going into our school system,” says Lanus.

Eventually, District 4 Board Member, Dawn Collins, came up with a compromise that gives every staff member a stipend but at different amounts. Her plan gives $1,200 to all certificated staff such as teachers and librarians, and $600 to everyone else. However, some of the staff members there at the meeting say that is still unfair, “If we decide to walk, who is going to get the kids to school? Y’all want the keys that’s what it’s going to be because we work hard for our money.”

Collins at the meeting did explain the reasoning behind her proposal, “The place I am coming from is a place of we are in an institution of education, and certificated folks whose career is to implement the work of education…to me that is important to lift up.”

The EBR School Board did approve the motion of $600 that will go towards workers like bus drives and cafeteria workers.

