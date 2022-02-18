Burlington steps back on North End bike lane project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington Committee did not approve a new bike lane set for the city’s north end, Thursday.

Committee members say there are still too many questions and looking into a pilot project.

The plan they’re working on will eliminate 40 parking spaces to extend bike lanes on the east side of North Winooski Ave from North Union Street to Riverside Ave.

During Thursday’s meeting, those living in Burlington and committee members expressed deep concerns for the community resources located in that area.

Mark Barlow, an Independent Burlington City Councilor says “We have to either do it with our eyes open and know we’re going to impact them negatively, or find solutions before we forward even more, but I do think we have made significant progress.”

Business owners have also brought forward concerns about a lack of parking discouraging customers from stopping in.

