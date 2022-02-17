Thousands of hospitality job openings across New Orleans area ahead of Mardi Gras

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If the Super Bowl and Krewe du Vieux proved anything to those at Fat Boy’s Pizza, it’s that folks are getting out to grab a slice again.

“What we’ve seen is a significant impact on the business with parades during hours of operation we’re ramping up last weekend. We had Krewe du Vieux which was very successful. So that resulted in the second-highest revenue we’ve had since we’ve been open,” said manager, Casey Biehl.

Manager, Casey Biehl says they like all businesses are rebuilding from pandemic losses.

“We haven’t had a single day we’ve had to close or close early, but we still feel the impact I think the world feels,” said Biehl.

As they’re expanding with a new location, however, they need more workers to sign up for a piece of the pie.

“We’re looking for all positions. Front of house back of house team. Members. You know, specifically, as I alluded to earlier, the (location in the) French Quarter we have bartenders and servers, and we also have the cashiers, the door greeters, and then the pizza cup. So we’re looking to fill all of those roles,” said Biehl.

“What we’re seeing now is a steady improvement as we continue to emerge and that’s where employment is and where people need and want to support their families,” said New Orleans & Co’s Walt Leger.

Hosting the job fair, Walt Leger with New Orleans and Company says the hospitality industry took an undeniable hit during the pandemic.

“We’re still about 30,000 jobs lower than we were, which means there’s a lot of opportunities out there,” said Leger.

He says while the market hasn’t rebounded to the pre-pandemic levels of employing about 95,000 hospitality workers in the area, he says this is a workers’ market.

“Wages are higher than they were pre-pandemic because the demand for work is there and not enough people to fill those jobs. And so, the great opportunity for workers to find new employment new opportunities and earn a good wage to support themselves and their family,” said Leger.

The calendar’s only getting busier too with Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, and more big events coming to New Orleans.

“It’s a great time to get reengaged in an industry we feel is going to emerge over the next several months,” said Leger.

The job fair will take place this Thursday here at the Lyons Recreation Center off Louisiana Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

