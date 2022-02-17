Broadcast Times

Sharpton: Amir Locke was guilty only of being ‘Black in America’

A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Minneapolis. Hundreds of people filled the streets of downtown Minneapolis after body cam footage released by the Minneapolis Police Department showed an officer shoot and kill Locke during a no-knock warrant.(AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton told the hundreds gathered Thursday for the funeral for Amir Locke that the 22-year-old Black man who was shot by Minneapolis police as they served a no-knock search warrant had done nothing wrong.

“Amir was not guilty of anything but being young and Black in America,” Sharpton said.

Other speakers at Locke’s funeral at Shiloh Temple International Ministries condemned police for the events that led to Locke’s killing, as they remembered Locke and other Black people who have died in encounters with police.

Sharpton said if Minneapolis had passed a ban on no-knock warrants “we wouldn’t be at a funeral this morning.”

Sharpton also referenced Black History Month and talked about slavery, detailing how slaves had their names taken away from them and were forced to take the names of their masters. He said Black people for too long have been seen as “nameless suspects.”

“Enough is enough. We are no longer going to be your nameless suspects,” Sharpton said, as the crowed applauded.

Before Sharpton spoke, congregants were prompted to “Say his name.” They responded: “Amir Locke.”

Locke’s aunt, Linda Tyler, denounced racism in policing and demanded that officers stop talking about the need for more training, and instead start using de-escalation techniques on white and Black people alike.

“If it is something you simply cannot do, we just ask that you resign today instead of resigning another brother or sister to her grave,” she said. She also said she doesn’t want to hear about how policing is a difficult job.

“If you think being a police officer is a difficult profession, try to be a Black man,” she said, as the crowd erupted in cheers.

A large portrait of Locke was displayed at the front of the church, with a white casket topped with roses and bouquets of flowers nearby. Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter were among those in attendance.

Locke’s death has provoked an outcry against no-knock warrants, with a push by his family and others to ban them in Minnesota and beyond.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has come under scrutiny for the city’s use of such warrants, and Minneapolis Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman did not attend. Shiloh Temple Bishop Richard Howell Jr. told the Star Tribune that Frey would not attend without an invitation from the family.

As the service began, hundreds of people sang the hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before Howell led the church in prayer. Members of the Grammy Award-winning group Sounds of Blackness also performed.

The service was held in the same church where Daunte Wright was remembered after he was killed by a suburban Minneapolis police officer in April. Sharpton, while presiding over Wright’s funeral, decried “the stench of police brutality.”

Locke was shot by a SWAT team member shortly before 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 as officers served a search warrant in a St. Paul homicide case. Body camera video shows at least four officers using a key to quietly enter the downtown apartment where he was staying, then shouting their presence. The video shows Locke, wrapped in a comforter, stirring and holding a handgun right before an officer shot him.

Locke wasn’t named in the warrant and did not live at the apartment. Family members called his killing an “execution,” noting the video shows an officer kicking the sofa, and suggested Locke was startled awake and disoriented. They have also pushed back against police saying Locke was shot after he pointed his gun at officers.

Frey has imposed a moratorium on such warrants while the city reexamines its policy. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Locke’s shooting.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of Amir Locke at: https://apnews.com/hub/amir-locke

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
US official: Russia adds 7K more troops near Ukraine border
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
Sandy Hook families settle for $73 million with gun maker Remington
FILE — A parent walks away from the Sandy Hook Elementary School with her children following a...

GRETAWIRE

Fentanyl pills.

GRETAWIRE

Mesa County community responding to threat of fentanyl

Job fair NOLA hospitality

GRETAWIRE

Thousands of hospitality job openings across New Orleans area ahead of Mardi Gras

The North Terminal of the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

GRETAWIRE

Renovations underway to improve North Terminal at Anchorage airport

Tuesday night Janus Motorcycles' General Manager Grant Longenbaugh (pictured left) accepted the...

GRETAWIRE

Janus Motorcycles wins “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” Competition

The Florida Department Of Transportation is working on ways to prevent further crashes at the...

GRETAWIRE

Officials address future of traffic signals at U.S. 98, Allison Ave. intersection

GRETAWIRE

Omaha woman in hopes of reimbursement after unusual scam of check conversion bank draft

Biloxi discusses funding for new MGCCC entrance that would run from Pass Road to college
The $600,000 two-lane entrance would run from Pass Road to MGCCC's Harrison County campus if...
Ridgeland Leaders: Not withholding funding because of books in the library
City leaders and residents differ on money being withheld from Ridgeland library
Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development looks to grow rural communities in the U.P.
Jilbert Dairy, one U.P. agriculture company the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural...