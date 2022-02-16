Ridgeland Leaders: Not withholding funding because of books in the library

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens showed up to Tuesday night’s Board of Alderman meeting in Ridgeland, expressing their views on the mayor’s decision to withhold more than $100,000 from the public library.

Mayor Gene McGee made this ultimatum last month after getting complaints about LGBTQ+ books on the shelves.

Tuesday night’s meeting was standing room only. More than a dozen people from both sides spoke passionately about their position.

You had those who agreed with the mayor’s decision, then others who were against it. Those in favor said the books are not children’s books and, instead, expose kids to material that should not be accessible at a public library.

“ how can I expect to support a public library with my tax money when there’s not going to be enough wisdom, discernment, and leadership to have material like that out for kids, it’s just common sense,” said Chad Mitchell, who spoke against the books being on the shelves during Tuesday’s meeting.

However, those who are against the mayor’s decision said the books aren’t harming anyone and those who are against the books being on the shelves have the right to walk right past them and not pick them up.

”The ideal compromise is to let the librarians run the library, and to let my board of trustees govern the library which is according to state statue, and for the city to support us as they always have,” said Tonja Johnson, executive director for the Madison County Library System. “

The mayor is withholding $110,000, but a local group took matters into its own hands and raised that amount themselves. The non-profit, Friends of the Ridgeland Library, has raised just over $112,000.

Workers with the library say that money will only be good enough to help them stay open through this fiscal year, which is the end of September.

They say if they don’t receive the money from the city, it would impact the library‘s program’s, personnel, and could potentially close the library.

The Mayor of Ridgeland and the Board of Alderman released this statement Tuesday evening:

The Board of Aldermen has not withheld, is not withholding, and will not withhold money because of any books in the library system.

There is currently a dispute between the Parties as to whether a valid contract exists.

The City is requesting to enter into a new contract that would give the Board the authority to make the contributions.

As pointed out in our statement of Feb. 1, the City of Ridgeland has for years enjoyed a harmonious relationship with the governing body of the Library System, and we wish to continue that. The Board of Aldermen has instructed the city’s attorneys to enter into good faith negotiations with the Library System.

Tonight, we have had a meaningful discussion with legal counsel from the Madison County Library System and have been requested to send a revised contract with the mutual goal of providing a library that’s funded by our citizens, and the Board hopes that this matter could be resolved expeditiously.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.