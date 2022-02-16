Biloxi discusses funding for new MGCCC entrance that would run from Pass Road to college

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are being made to build a new entrance leading into Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Harrison County campus.

Construction is set to cost around $600,000. Of that, MGCCC has agreed to pay 20 percent back to the city if the project moves forward and is approved by council members, said Biloxi Chief Administrative Officer Mike Leonard during the city council discussion at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We are simply asking for permission to submit a project to the Gulf Regional Planning Commission who handles federal money to give us an allocation in a future budget for enough money to build an intersection and stop light if it is ever needed,” Leonard said.

MGCCC has talked about building a new access road to the Harrison County campus for years now. Neel Schaffer Project Manager Damon Torricelli said the campus wants to build a two-lane road running from Pass Road to the college. According to him, the planned construction will not affect any residents who live in the area.

“It is strictly going to be a two-lane road with no access off it at this time,” said Torricelli. “It shouldn’t impact the people directly because there’s no way to turn off it.”

The school is still in the initial stages of planning and no request for road approval has been submitted yet to the city, which would most likely take months to happen.

“The college, we know, someday plans to rebuild a new access road and entrance of off Pass Road. We know that if they do that, they will have to have an intersection and a stoplight,” Leonard said.

While the school has not presented the City of Biloxi with any documents for building the entrance, city leaders say that, when the time comes, the college will need federal money to fund the project. That’s why they are beginning talks about funding now, said Leonard.

According to Torricelli, the campus is in the process of designing the road and there is no exact date to when that will be finished.

“Once we get further along. We will present that to the city for their review and approval process,” Torricelli said.

The college will have to go through all the proceedings of construction approval before the road is built. Leonard said there will be no secrets kept from the public and when the school decides to present the project, everyone will know.

“The construction of the entranceway will go through any approvals that the city requires of any builder or contractor,” Leonard said.

