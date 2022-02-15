Broadcast Times

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development looks to grow rural communities in the U.P.

The MDARD is also looking for ways to combat climate change in the agricultural industry.
Jilbert Dairy, one U.P. agriculture company the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is looking to help expand with possible state dollars(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is working to develop Upper Michigan.

This comes after Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $10 million budget for the MDARD’s newly formed Office of Rural Development.

MDARD Director Gary McDowell says Whitmer is proposing an additional $30 million to develop rural and agricultural businesses. While yet to be approved, McDowell says the money could benefit U.P. food companies and farmers.

“There’s real potential there to have growth in the Upper Peninsula and it’s mainly in the food sector,” McDowell said. “When you have a food processor, like Trenary Toast or Jilbert [Dairy], that helps our local farmers because that’s their market and they know they have a sustainable, reliable market. So they can produce their products and help our farmers prosper and by that our rural communities will prosper.”

McDowell adds the MDARD is serious about tackling climate change head-on in the agriculture industry. “With agriculture, we’re in a very unique situation because we [don’t have to] just work with our carbon footprint and reduce the rate of climate change, we can actually be part of the solution,” he said. “We can help reverse climate change.”

McDowell says he plans to travel to Marquette from Feb. 18 to 20 to meet with 38th State District Senator Ed McBroom and Jilbert Dairy to discuss rural and agricultural growth opportunities in Upper Michigan.

