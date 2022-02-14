Broadcast Times

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside completes expansion of emergency dept.

Piedmont Columbus Regional to require medical masks for visitors, patients
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside completed the renovation and expansion of its emergency department.

The expansion will allow the emergency department to double its capacity from 10 beds to 20 beds - which will help continue meeting the growing needs of residents in Columbus and the surrounding areas.

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside is located at 100 Frist Court in Columbus.

