Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside completes expansion of emergency dept.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside completed the renovation and expansion of its emergency department.

The expansion will allow the emergency department to double its capacity from 10 beds to 20 beds - which will help continue meeting the growing needs of residents in Columbus and the surrounding areas.

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside is located at 100 Frist Court in Columbus.

