Local museum showcases impacts of community members in honor of Black History Month

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A local museum is showcasing the impacts of community members in honor of Black History Month.

“It is important so that people can know their history,” said Marian Allen, Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum & Arts executive director, “because people do not understand of the great things that African Americans contributed.”

The Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum & Arts held the third annual “Display of African Arts & Expressions” Saturday and Sunday.

“So, what we are doing is... this is an African American mobile museum, and we display art from Africa all the way to enslavement, all the way to the Civil War, all the way to Civil Rights, then in the end when you get around to the latter part of the table you will be able to see black people who have done great things throughout Laurel and Jones County,” Allen said.

Several tables were set up displaying different time periods and showcasing African Americans who have made lasting impacts in the area.

“Of course, we have Leontyne Price. Of course, we have an exhibit of Mr. Jalen Lindsey who was the very first African American to run for Ellisville’s mayor seat. So, that was rewarding. We have a lot of collections of the NAACP,” Allen said.

Allen says she wants to inspire people through the displays.

“And that’s how I feel about portraying this history,” Allen said. “I don’t want to stop because I want people to see where we have come from, so we’ll know where we’re going.”

She notes the hard work of setting it all up is paying off.

“This one little kid he was so excited he videoed,” Allen said. “So, he videoed with his camera. He said, ‘I can’t wait to get to school tomorrow and show this to my teacher.’ So, if I just reach one- which was him and he recorded it, he listened attentively and he said, “I am going to do this for Black History Month tomorrow at school.’”

This year’s exhibit was set up at the Calvin Coleman Community Center in Ellisville.

