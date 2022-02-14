Iowa governor ending COVID public health emergency Feb. 15

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - On Tuesday, the state of Iowa will end the COVID public health emergency. It’s a move that will limit the release of state public health data, but reflects Governor Reynolds’ belief that it’s time to move on from pandemic restrictions.

In a statement, Reynolds said the state can’t treat COVID-19 as a public health emergency, indefinitely. The director of the Iowa Department of Public Health says, starting Wednesday, the state will report COVID-19 data similar to other respiratory viruses by providing weekly updates on its website of positive tests, cases by county and deaths since March 2020. Information about how many Iowans are fully vaccinated also will be provided.

With the end to Iowa’s Public Health Emergency for COVID, reporting will change for county health departments, as well. KTIV’s Matt Breen spoke with the deputy director of Siouxland District Health to find out what information the public will still have access to.

“Once the Public Health Emergency ends on Tuesday, what changes will Iowans see to COVID data shared by the Siouxland District Health Department?” asked Matt Breen. “Our report is going to look very similar on Wednesday the 16th,” said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health Department. “It’s going to look the exact same. But, after that, we will not be able to report the positive percentage, and we won’t be able to report the hospitalizations. We’ll still be able to give total case counts for another couple of weeks. We’ll still add the COVID deaths in the last 30 days. And, we’ll have a little bit of vaccine information. Not much is changing on February 16th. But, after February 16th, we’ll have two more weeks of reporting case count in a couple of spots. Then on March 2nd that will be our final report for adding case counts to that. So, we’ll be moving away from that weekly report fully on March 2nd.”

“An argument could be made that the reported case count may not be accurate because of the rise in use of in-home COVID tests,” said Breen. “Those don’t necessarily get reported, right?” “Accuracy of the data that we produce is, by far, our top priority,” said Brock. “We will not put data out there that we don’t believe in, that we feel is less accurate. So, there’s no doubt about it that home tests-- while they might be a nice asset for this pandemic, they have not been good for improving the accuracy of reported case counts. So, as the number of home tests increases, the number of reported cases becomes a little bit more skeptical as far as how accurate that is. So, again, as the accuracy of our data points diminishes, we just don’t feel right about putting out data points that are decreasing in accuracy. "

“That said, is it safe to say COVID isn’t gone?” asked Breen. “Yes,” said Brock. “Just because we’re ending some of the reporting that people have grown used to, it doesn’t mean that COVID is gone. And, we fully understand that. We still need to do everything that we need to do in public health. We’re staying home when we’re sick. We’re washing our hands. We’re getting vaccinated when we can and things like that. So, we’re still doing all of those things.”

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.