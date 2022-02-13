SSM Health and Janesville Farmers Market partner for new SNAP program

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - Janesville and the Janesville Farmers Market are partnering on a new initiative to help the community.

SSM Health will be offering market vouchers for those who receive Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits.

According to SSM Health, they recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic may be causing continued strain on families who are experiencing poverty or food insecurity.

“We saw a lot of success with the SSM Health SNAP program during the outdoor Farmers Market season and are excited to continue it,” SSM Health Director of Community Health Megan Timm said. “We hope that offering additional funding will help local families have access to nutritious foods they need.”

Community members must show their EBT/Quest Cards at the Farmers Market information booth in order to receive the voucher. The voucher will give them $20 to shop with at the Farmers Market.

Individuals may receive the benefit once each month, while funding lasts, SSM Health said.

The indoor Janesville Farmers Market will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 19, March 5, March 19, April 2 and April 16 at Uptown Janesville.

