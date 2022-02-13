Broadcast Times

Snowmobiling for a cause: Uniting northern Minnesota veterans

By Robb Coles
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - For many Minnesotans, a winter weekend means it’s time to hit the trail.

“I like snowmobiling. I belong to a snowmobile club in Pine City,” said Dale Clementson, a Naval Air Reserve Veteran.

According to Clementson, one snowmobile ride Saturday has a special meaning.

“It’s a chance to get together with other veterans that have had the same experiences,” said Clementson.

This year marks the 13th Veterans Appreciation Snowmobile Ride, which was held in Grand Rapids.

The annual ride is a joint effort between the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association, the Minnesota Snowmobile Education and Advancement Fund, and the Driftskippers Snowmobile Club in Itasca County, which served as this year’s host.

It’s a free ride for vets and their families, with organizers providing hotel lodging, meals, a banquet, and even a snowmobile for those who need to borrow one.

“It’s just kind of nice to get together and to be appreciated. You see some of the same people every year, so you get to form new friendships,” said Clementson.

Having fun and building friendships is just part of the reason for the ride.

According to organizers, this ride is about much more than an afternoon on the snowmobile trail.

Veteran Larry Shepherd works with the Minnesota Snowmobile Education and Advancement Fund to put the ride together.

He said early on, the purpose of the snowmobile ride changed.

“I had a vet call me after the second or third ride and tell me that it released his tension and his concerns and everything that went on in the war, so he didn’t commit suicide,” said Shepherd.

So, in addition to provider vets with an on the trail, they’re making sure veterans know they’re not alone, even in their darkest times.

“We have somebody from the VA that’s in suicide awareness. We’re handing out dog tags with the number to call for suicide,” said Shepherd.

For more information on the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association, click here.
Click here for more information on the Minnesota Snowmobile Education and Advancement Fund.

