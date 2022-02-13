Broadcast Times

Heartland EV training facility receives visit from state, federal leaders

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Heartland Community College to see how...
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Heartland Community College to see how institutions are preparing for the EV revolution.(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By Darnysha Mitchell
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON (25 News) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg - along with Governor JB Pritzker and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth - toured Heartland Community College’s electric vehicle training facility Saturday.

The state leaders chatted with students about the training that goes into building and repairing EVs. The visit highlights President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, where $5 billion dollars will go toward EV charging networks around the country.

“We believe that there is a strong policy role to make sure that the EV revolution happens quickly enough to beat climate change,” says Buttigieg, “that it happens on equitable terms and benefits every American, and that is a made in America electric vehicle revolution.”

Illinois is eligible to receive $150 million over five years to help the statewide effort.

“We are making it easier for people to acquire an electric vehicle and to find a charging station across the state,” says Gov. Pritzker.

As for what the key component is for the industry, it’s “the students, who are very much at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution,” according to Buttigieg.

Heartland EV program instructor Mike Deavers recommends teaching the basics early on in school.

“That way when they get here, we’re moving forward rather than starting at square one,” he says.

“if you want your kids and your kid’s kids to have a clean future and a clean living planet, we need to turn it around somewhere,” says Ted Foos, a Rivian employee.

Businesses and other groups can help with blood shortage