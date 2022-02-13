FULL EPISODE: 2/13/22 Rep. Debbie Dingell on US water contamination; Axios’ Andrew Freedman talks climate change

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) about the water quality in America for a special episode of Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, February 13, 2022. The program will also feature a conversation with Andrew Freedman, a climate and energy reporter for Axios.

When asked whether people across the country should question the quality of their drinking water, Rep. Dingell answered: “They should.”

“We have PFAS in our water. PFAS is a forever chemical,” continued Dingell. “More than 98% of the American people have some level of PFAS in their blood … People need to be asking questions and there are things we need to be doing at the national level like setting a PFAS standard for drinking water and removing the lead in every water pipe across this country.”

Rep. Dingell admitted to Van Susteren that she had butted heads with the Biden administration over the importance of access to clean water, particularly during the COVID pandemic.

“Look, I’ll be blunt. I had a fight with the White House,” said Dingell. “I think that people having a house to live in is important, and when the CDC declared evictions a national health priority that was important, but isn’t having access to clean water, both to clean your hands and to drink, even more important? And we couldn’t get the CDC to make that, fighting that everybody should have access to clean water.”

“I think people have a right to expect it,” she added. “I think it’s a human right. You need water to live.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell Highlights

Greta Van Susteren

When I turn on the water in Washington, DC I’m wondering, is this water any good? I mean, I think that the American people at least have some question about the quality of our water coast to coast?

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

They should, because we’ve learned. And by the way, Flint drew attention to lead. We’ve got several cities, we’ve got two cities right now in Michigan. Benton Harbor’s had a problem for three years. They’re now being told to not drink the tap water to only drink bottled water

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

But we have PFAS in our water. PFAS is a forever chemical. More than 98% of the American people have some level of PFAS in their blood. And by the way, we’ve been pushing EPA to set a PFAS standard since I arrived in Congress six years ago. We need to pay far more attention to the quality of our water since the Safe Water Bill was passed in the 60s. And we need to make it a priority and put an emphasis on it. And people need to be asking questions and there are things we need to be doing at the national level like setting a PFAS standard for drinking water and removing the lead in every water pipe across this country.

Greta Van Susteren

Should we expect that we’re going to have clean water when you turn on the tap across the country or do we really have water that’s really substandard coast to coast?

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

I think that we have a right to expect that we are drinking safe water, and I think everybody can pay attention to the issue, look at where the water from their community is coming from, look at the statistics that are being posted. I think at the federal level, and at the state level, we have a responsibility to be asking questions, raising issues.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

I think everybody should be able to drink water that doesn’t have PFAS in it. Water, in Michigan, my state, because [inaudible] we do have a PFAS standard for water, which by the way, was set by a scientific committee appointed by a Republican governor and their level was higher than what the current EPA guideline is. We do not have a guideline at the national level for PFAS standard.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

So again, people have to make their voices heard. We’ve now in Michigan started a PFAS Working Group that’s trying to bring attention to it at the national level. We got the PFAS Action Bill passed through the house, but lead and PFAS are still a problem in too many people’s waters across this country.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

I think water is a human right. You need it to live. I could go on on this for a long time, Greta. When the pandemic began, we tell people the most important thing that they could do was wash their hands. And yet, we had people in communities across the country whose water was being turned off because they couldn’t afford it.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

Look, I’ll be blunt. I had a fight with the White House. I think that people having a house to live in is important, and when the CDC declared evictions a national health priority that was important, but isn’t having access to clean water, both to clean your hands and to drink, even more important? And we couldn’t get the CDC to make that, fighting that everybody should have access to clean water. I think people have a right to expect it. I think it’s a human right. You need water to live, and we need to ... People talk about it, we understand it better, but we’re not doing enough.

Greta Van Susteren

Congresswoman, what’s the status of the water in the Flint area in Michigan?

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

The water has improved in Flint. The citizens are getting water. There’ve been settlements. I think the lesson of Flint is it drew attention of not just Americans, but the world, that we need to be paying attention to the quality of drinking water that our children are drinking. And so while Flint’s problems have been addressed, there’re too many problems happening in cities around this country.

Greta Van Susteren

When the Flint story broke, I immediately became suspicious for the water supply across the country because I do not believe that Flint, Michigan is the only place in the country that has this problem. But why has it not been something that we all have been talking about for years?

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

Well, it’s interesting. I was young in the 60s when the Clean Water Act first was passed, and quite frankly, I will tell you, it was my husband that introduced it. And I was going through some clips of some scrapbooks and he was widely denounced for introducing the Clean Water Act because it would cost money to clean up the water.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

Now, you can’t imagine that happening in today’s world, but we have no idea how dirty our water was back then and what it took to get it cleaned up. Now we take it for granted that the water we’re drinking is safe, but Flint has taught us all that isn’t the case. And the Flint citizens complained for years and said, “Something’s wrong,” before anybody would listen to them. And now we’re seeing it in community after community.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

Do you know that JAMA’s pediatric journal had a study … that in the children’s blood that was tested in this country, 50% of them have lead in their blood. That’s unacceptable. We know what lead does to children. We all need to be up in arms, screaming about it and doing something to ensure our water is safe that people drink, and that everybody has access to water. I mean, it shouldn’t be shut off because you can’t afford it. We got to figure out how we make sure that you’ve got access to water.

Greta Van Susteren

It’s interesting. Lead is not the only contaminant in our water. You mentioned the PFAS, but maybe I think there’s even an education issue in that people think, well, okay, I’ll boil my water and it’ll be safe. Well, that’s not going to get the lead out of it.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.)

No, it’s not. It doesn’t get PFAS out of it either. And we’ve had mercury scares. There’s a number of chemicals that we can talk about in communities in Michigan. All the communities have to test for PFAS and post it. We’ve had other PFAS scares, PFAS and lead scares in other communities, but there are other chemicals that are spilled into these waters. And honestly, people need to demand more, need to hold people accountable. And this is something we need to be addressing at the federal level and states and local because it happens at all levels. We need to be setting the federal standards, but states need to be ensuring compliance and local levels are actually the ones, for the most part, that deliver that water.

