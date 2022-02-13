Community volunteers works to clean area for site of new Lowcountry park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry organizations came together on Saturday with the community to lend a helping hand for a project in the Lowcountry.

Friends of Lowcountry Lowline, Charleston Waterkeeper and the Sustainable Ocean Alliance gathered at New Market Creek under I-26 trying to bring the creek back to its original state.

Officials with Charleston Waterkeeper says over time the creek fills with debris from the overpass. They say once a year, they get together to do a creek cleanup.

Friends of Lowcountry Lowline says the community cleanup came just in time for them to share the plans for a 1.7 long park. They’re planning for it to run right along I-26.

“This is going to be huge for the community, it’s really just a gathering space, said Megan Mills, executive assistant for Friends of Lowcountry Lowline. “So when I-26 came, it really divided the peninsula in half. So this is going to be a way to connect the communities back together. It’s going to be green space, it’s also going to be active, so you’ll be able to bike and walk safely around the peninsula.”

Friends of Lowcountry Lowline says their next step is to meet with the Charleston City Council in March to discuss funding for the project.

