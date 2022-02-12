Broadcast Times

College Station residents frustrated with postal service handling of mail

College Station Mailboxes
College Station Mailboxes(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in one College Station neighborhood say they are fed up with the services they’re receiving from the U.S. Postal Service, and frustrated with the way the mail is being handled, or in this case, mishandled.

They say they have become accustomed to the late deliveries but recently the entire neighborhood’s mail was placed in one mailbox leading to even more frustration.

Wendell and Zelma Gragg returned home one evening last week to find their entire cul-de-sac mail in their mailbox. They said mail that was supposed to be sorted and placed into 18 individual boxes was stuffed into one box.

“We’ve had issues off and on for several years,” said Wendell. “It was stuffed with 18 different pieces of mail that were intended for my neighbors on my cul-de-sac. Leaving one person’s mail in another person’s box might be a mistake, but when you leave an entire cul-de-sac’s mail in one box, that’s intentional in my mind.”

Wendell reached out to the post office and the postmaster and received no response. He says the situation was frustrating because of the type of mail that was placed in his box.

“I decided the next day we were going to deliver it ourselves because there were tax forms in there, there were bills, there was something from immigration for a neighbor. We didn’t want them to do without all those pieces of mail,” said Wendell. “There’s the risk of identity theft when this kind of thing happens. If I was a dishonest person, I could have taken those tax forms, gotten important information off of them, and used them for nefarious purposes.”

Wendell’s neighbor Kaye Carpenter says she was not surprised by what happened but was grateful the mail fell into the hands of honest people.

“The carrier didn’t look like she was really involved in what she was doing, more interested in talking on her phone than delivering mail,” said Carpenter. “I was just really pleased that he thought enough of his neighbors to deliver mail to us.”

The post office declined an on-camera interview but sent us a statement:

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Protest, ‘birthday party’ held outside Pima County jail after inmate deaths
Pima County jail protest
Supply chain initiative continues to push for new air-to-sea cargo route through Alaska
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport regularly ranks as one of the busiest cargo hubs on...
Large number of job seekers take part in Rankin County School District’s annual job fair
Red Cross urging organizations to host blood drives amid nationwide blood crisis
Businesses and other groups can help with blood shortage
NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases

GRETAWIRE

Pima County jail protest

GRETAWIRE

Protest, ‘birthday party’ held outside Pima County jail after inmate deaths

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport regularly ranks as one of the busiest cargo hubs on...

GRETAWIRE

Supply chain initiative continues to push for new air-to-sea cargo route through Alaska

Businesses and other groups can help with blood shortage

GRETAWIRE

Red Cross urging organizations to host blood drives amid nationwide blood crisis

GRETAWIRE

Large number of job seekers take part in Rankin County School District’s annual job fair

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America opens at its final stop on Feb. 12, at the General John...

GRETAWIRE

Illinois Freedom Project opens at African American Museum of Southern Illinois

America’s Second Harvest expanding operations
(Source: America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia)
SLED completes audit of Summerville police evidence room, changes announced
Summerville Police Chief Doug Wright said the results of a SLED audit into the department's...
Higher bar for Missouri ballot measures OK’d by state House
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.