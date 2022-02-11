SLED completes audit of Summerville police evidence room, changes announced

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville’s police chief released details Friday in what he called an effort to be completely transparent about an investigation into evidence stolen from the department’s evidence room.

SLED undertook the audit of the department’s evidence room after a former Summerville Police officer was fired in December 2020 after being accused of stealing cash and firearms from the evidence room.

“I informed everybody that SLED has advised us that we had all items present and accounted for in our evidence locker,” Police Chief Doug Wright said.

According to Wright, guns that were allegedly stolen by former police officer Wade Rollings were from closed cases, none of the weapons were going to be used as evidence in a trial.

A police report documenting the case states that an audit of the evidence room began in December of 2020 and completed in July of 2021 which found that 11 firearms were sold to a pawn shop by a former employee on Dec. 14, 2020. Of the 11 firearms sold, 7 were from the evidence room.

Friday’s briefing, originally scheduled for 2 p.m., was delayed by nearly 30 minutes because Wright chose to meet with reporters separately off-camera to discuss the audit results.

“I thought it was very important that I come out here today and report to you, the community, that you have the highest level of professionalism serving you in the town of Summerville,” Wright said. “And you both know that when several police officers show up to your house at your time of need, or they’re with you when you’re in a collision, or they’re with you when something bad happens or when something good happens that you have nothing but the best.”

Police department officials said they have implemented new steps to ensure the integrity of the evidence room which include security cameras in the evidence room, two people are now required to be in the evidence room at the same time, currency will no longer be housed in the evidence room, and evidence will be submitted to SLED on a monthly basis.

Last year, news came to light of the December 2020 firing of a Summerville Police officer accused of stealing more than $7,000 in cash from the agency’s evidence room. That officer, Wade Rollings, was also accused of stealing at least four firearms and selling them to a pawn shop, according to the State Law Enforcement Division’s then-spokesman, Tommy Crosby.

“The very day that we determined the criminal activity was afoot, we acted. We acted,” Wright said. “We initiated the arrest of our former employee. We submitted that person for misconduct to the Criminal Justice Academy. We immediately call the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office to advise them of such.”

Rollings faced charges of grand larceny and misconduct in office in connection with the thefts, SLED said in November.

Wright said he called the news conference to provide complete transparency in the investigation.

“I want to talk a little bit about the Summerville Police Department and the men and women who work here. This is one of the most noble professions on the planet, law enforcement people who serve the community,” Wright said. “They do it for very little money. They do it because they care about people.”

Wright said what good law enforcement officers dislike the most are bad law enforcement officers.

“Anytime somebody tarnishes the reputation of not only their organization, but their profession, it cuts deep,” he said. “It cuts deep. It affects every man and woman who wears that uniform because they are doing the right thing, and it’s not fair to them that they get painted with a broad brush because of the actions of one person.”

