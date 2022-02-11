Illinois Freedom Project opens at African American Museum of Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Humanities has announced that the African American Museum of Southern Illinois will host the final tour stop of the Illinois Freedom Project, a traveling exhibition that examines the pursuit of civil rights by and for African Americans in Illinois.

The exhibit opens on Feb. 12, during Black History Month, and will be at the museum at 1237 E Main St, Carbondale, Ill. through March 19.

The Illinois Freedom Project exhibition is an outgrowth of an educational program that engages young people with African American history in Illinois.

This exhibition traces Black Illinoisans’ struggles for freedom from the French Colonial era to early-20th-century Chicago.

“The Illinois Freedom Project provides a glimpse into the struggles and victories of African Americans in Illinois,” said Tim Townsend, a historian with the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield, Ill. and one of the coordinators of the Illinois Freedom Project.

The exhibition is touring the state in conjunction with Voices and Votes: Democracy in America, the latest Museum on Main Street exhibit from the Smithsonian which highlights America’s history of civic action and results of that action.

Voices and Votes: Democracy in America opens at its final stop on February 12, at the General John A. Logan Museum, Murphysboro.

