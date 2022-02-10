Smith County’s American Rescue Plan money could be used for county road, bridge project

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - More pandemic relief money is flowing into county governments and the federal government has loosened restrictions on how it can be spent.

The American Rescue Plan Act is about $350 billion in funding, and $65.1 billion for counties in the United States. Smith County has been allotted $44.5 million. County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the new regulations will open up possibilities for Smith County.

“One of those says counties can use the first $10 million of their amounts of money to be allocated basically to anything they need for operational needs within the county,” Moran said.

They are looking toward putting some of those funds toward the second phase of a six year program for the county’s Road and Bridge Department.

“The second phase of that program was always going to be $45 million, an ask from the public. That happened last November, passed by 63 percent,” Moran said. “But we expanded that program to include some additional roads and some additional work on some of those roads so it’s really a $56 million program but we didn’t want to ask the public for more in bonds.”

In November, commissioners decided to make up the other $11 million sometime in the next three years through their reserve fund, but now they may be able to use ARPA money.

“So at some point in the next three or four months, we’re going to bring this back to commissioners court once we consult with our outside consultant to make sure that we can do this appropriately,” he said.

Moran said of the $44.5 million received, about $4.5 million has been used to help retain local nurses and medical staff over the past few months.

“That leaves us with about $40 million that we need to decide how to best use here locally. Those decisions need to be made by the end of 2024,” he said. “Then the money has to be spent by the end of 2026. We have plenty of time, we’re not in any hurry.”

Moran said they anticipate commissioners will be talking about the funding in the next three to four months. To find out more about how the American Rescue Plan Act is impacting Smith County, visit their ARPA tab here.

