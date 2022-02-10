Broadcast Times

Madison PD to discuss impacts body cameras have on policing

(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for the public to come together with police to discuss the effects body cameras have on policing. City leaders and the public are invited to a “Share the Table” program on Thursday to discuss the topic, according to MPD.

MPD has wanted to start a body-worn pilot program in the city and a one-year program for the city’s North District has been proposed to supply 48 body cameras. The Madison common Council approved $83,000 for the program in its 2021 capital project, but the department noted city leaders have not approved the program itself yet.

Police chief Shon Barnes said Tuesday that he supports his officers wearing the body-worn cameras.

“I think that body worn cameras is a necessary tool for today’s law enforcement officers,” Barnes said. “If you will recall earlier last week there was an officer involved shooting in our city and to my knowledge no one had body worn cameras and as a result there have been questions about what actually happened.”

Participants will be able to review case studies and research involving body cameras, participate in hands-on activities, and have conversations about body-worn cameras. Patrol officers and department leadership will also participate in the program, sharing how the cameras would directly impact their work and answering questions from the public.

The discussion will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. at Memorial Union and participants will need to check in with the information desk when they arrive for a room number. Guests will need to sign up online to participate.

There will be a similar seminar held virtually on Feb. 17. Those interested can sign up online.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Committee votes to send ‘no confidence’ resolution in LMDC leadership to Metro Council
LMDC Leaders in Hot Seat After Inmate Deaths
CHIP of the Roanoke Valley awarded thousands toward helping families with healthcare
The CHIP of the Roanoke Valley logo.
Smith County’s American Rescue Plan money could be used for county road, bridge project
Smith County has been allotted 44.5 million dollars. County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the new...
Kentucky bill would create crime for intimidating officials
Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations
Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations

GRETAWIRE

LMDC Leaders in Hot Seat After Inmate Deaths

GRETAWIRE

Committee votes to send ‘no confidence’ resolution in LMDC leadership to Metro Council

The CHIP of the Roanoke Valley logo.

GRETAWIRE

CHIP of the Roanoke Valley awarded thousands toward helping families with healthcare

Smith County has been allotted 44.5 million dollars. County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the new...

GRETAWIRE

Smith County’s American Rescue Plan money could be used for county road, bridge project

GRETAWIRE

Kentucky bill would create crime for intimidating officials

Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations

GRETAWIRE

Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations

During challenging times, some BCS businesses find ways to become pandemic success stories
Lewis & Co. Salon and Old Main Brewing Company are two local businesses that have found great...
Blood Assurance joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps
Blood Drive in BG
Red Cross, firefighters visit residents in Hearne to teach fire prevention, preparedness
Several groups teamed up this weekend to visit with residents of an apartment complex that was...