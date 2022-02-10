Broadcast Times

DHS enlists community leaders to fight violent extremism, but experts fear it could further political divide

The government is changing its strategy for combating domestic violent extremism, but experts think they’ll have to tread the line carefully to avoid dividing Americans further.
DHS enlists community leaders to fight violent extremism, but experts fear it could further...
DHS enlists community leaders to fight violent extremism, but experts fear it could further political divide
By Kristin Kasper and Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - According to the Department of Homeland Security, political disinformation and racial bias are most often behind violent extremist attacks in the U.S. Now, they’re investing in local leadership to help stop the violence before it begins.

“This really starts at the community level, and we are about empowering communities,” said Robert Silvers, the under secretary for policy at DHS.

From teachers to ministers to coaches, Silvers said local leaders are in the best position to stop violent extremism in their neighborhoods.

The federal government is pouring millions into community programs to teach those leaders how to spot when someone’s views could escalate. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas designated tackling domestic violent extremism as a “National Priority Area” for FEMA grants for the first time. Since 2021, the department has also made information sharing a new priority to keep the public up to date on threats.

Silvers said the goal is not to police beliefs.

“This is about speech or view or false narratives that are encouraging people to act violently and harm others,” he said.

Kara Frederick from the conservative Heritage Foundation said she worries the government doesn’t have a concrete definition of extremist speech. Because of this, she said she fears opposing politics could be viewed as a threat in some community programs.

“They have to consistently apply their policies to American citizens,” Frederick said. “They can’t just target one specific group and let another say whatever they want.”

Behavioral scientist Todd Helmus from the nonpartisan, nonprofit RAND Corporation is in favor of DHS’s strategy, calling it “the only way to go.” He said politicization of the issue is inevitable due to the focus on right-wing extremists.

“It’s a minefield as to how to address and counter these groups without coming off like you’re countering right wing ideology,” Helmus said.

He said the government will need to tread carefully in election years to keep these methods effective.

DHS, Helmus and Frederick all agreed that tech companies should also play a role in preventing extremism from spreading on their platforms moving forward.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
As millions prepare to vote, Congress hung up on way forward for voting rights reforms
As millions prepare to vote, Congress hung up on way forward for voting rights reforms
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Starbucks employees fired after announcing efforts to unionize in Memphis
Memphis Restaurant Workers United protest after Starbucks fires Poplar/Highland store employees
US general says Russia turmoil could spill to Middle East
Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla testifies before the Senate Armed Services committee during his...

GRETAWIRE

Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations

GRETAWIRE

Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations

Lewis & Co. Salon and Old Main Brewing Company are two local businesses that have found great...

GRETAWIRE

During challenging times, some BCS businesses find ways to become pandemic success stories

Blood Drive in BG

GRETAWIRE

Blood Assurance joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps

Several groups teamed up this weekend to visit with residents of an apartment complex that was...

GRETAWIRE

Red Cross, firefighters visit residents in Hearne to teach fire prevention, preparedness

GRETAWIRE

Jackson Ward 3 residents have raw sewage back up into their homes

The James Webb Space Telescope cost over 10 billion dollars to build.

GRETAWIRE

Webb Telescope marks milestone in first-of-its-kind mission

Black-owned hair salon continues to bring more diverse hair care opportunities to FM area
Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee
Representative Jason Powell
New lending library at TPD’s midtown substation
Angel Heart Pajama Project - Lending library