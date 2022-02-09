Jackson neighborhood to get $750,000 in American Rescue Plan funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Relief is on the way for some residents of Jackson’s Presidential Hills neighborhood.

A capitol project that could bring some much needed improvements to the community was approved Monday and announced to residents Tuesday.

Presidential Hills resident Alice Jackson displayed images of recent flooding in the neighborhood.

”Some of us had more water than we did for the Flood of 1979 and ‘83,” said Jackson.

She has lived in the community on the lower end of Franklin Roosevelt Drive since 1973. She said the substandard condition of the city streets has been an ongoing source of frustration.

That’s why she and others were excited to see both city and county officials in the neighborhood, armed with maps and word of $750,000 in American Rescue Plan money to fix the problem

Jackson said, ”It makes me feel very good because I feel like we are ignored.”

So, when can these frustrated community members expect to see some work done?

David Archie said, ”Perhaps, perhaps 90 to 120 days. You’ll see some movement.”

Hinds County Supervisor David Archie said there are things like bidding, engineering assessments, minority participation and other T’s that have to be crossed and I’s that have to be dotted first.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.