Blood Assurance joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The nation’s blood centers have faced widespread shortages since 2020, which has created a strained national safety net for mass traumas and other high casualty disasters.

Because of this, Blood Assurance has now joined the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, so they are prepared for situations like a natural disaster or shooting.

Blood Assurance says the corps is composed of 29 community blood centers across the nation, which have committed to collecting blood units on a rotating call schedule.

To schedule an appointment to donate, call 800-962-0628.

