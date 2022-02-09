Broadcast Times

Blood Assurance joins Blood Emergency Readiness Corps

Blood Drive in BG
Blood Drive in BG(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The nation’s blood centers have faced widespread shortages since 2020, which has created a strained national safety net for mass traumas and other high casualty disasters.

Because of this, Blood Assurance has now joined the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, so they are prepared for situations like a natural disaster or shooting.

Blood Assurance says the corps is composed of 29 community blood centers across the nation, which have committed to collecting blood units on a rotating call schedule.

To schedule an appointment to donate, call 800-962-0628.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Committee votes to send ‘no confidence’ resolution in LMDC leadership to Metro Council
LMDC Leaders in Hot Seat After Inmate Deaths
CHIP of the Roanoke Valley awarded thousands toward helping families with healthcare
The CHIP of the Roanoke Valley logo.
Smith County’s American Rescue Plan money could be used for county road, bridge project
Smith County has been allotted 44.5 million dollars. County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the new...
Kentucky bill would create crime for intimidating officials
Madison PD to discuss impacts body cameras have on policing
Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations
Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations

GRETAWIRE

LMDC Leaders in Hot Seat After Inmate Deaths

GRETAWIRE

Committee votes to send ‘no confidence’ resolution in LMDC leadership to Metro Council

The CHIP of the Roanoke Valley logo.

GRETAWIRE

CHIP of the Roanoke Valley awarded thousands toward helping families with healthcare

Smith County has been allotted 44.5 million dollars. County Judge Nathaniel Moran said the new...

GRETAWIRE

Smith County’s American Rescue Plan money could be used for county road, bridge project

GRETAWIRE

Kentucky bill would create crime for intimidating officials

GRETAWIRE

Madison PD to discuss impacts body cameras have on policing

Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations

GRETAWIRE

Alachua County Superintendent’s job to be reviewed after three poor board member evaluations

During challenging times, some BCS businesses find ways to become pandemic success stories
Lewis & Co. Salon and Old Main Brewing Company are two local businesses that have found great...
Red Cross, firefighters visit residents in Hearne to teach fire prevention, preparedness
Several groups teamed up this weekend to visit with residents of an apartment complex that was...