Webb Telescope marks milestone in first-of-its-kind mission

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is closer to seeing farther into the universe than ever before.

Team members reported seeing the first photons of starlight that traveled through the telescope and were detected by the Near Infrared Camera instrument.

Scientists say while this is the beginning of the process, the initial results match expectations. The telescope launched into space on Christmas and reached its destination nearly one million miles from earth late last month.

“I’ve been working on this since 1998,” said Marcia Rieke, a University of Arizona astronomer and Webb Telescope project team lead.

Reike has dedicated decades of her career to the project.

“Having worked on it so long and having it worked the way we planned is very satisfying,” she said.

She is leading a team of researchers and engineers who are working to align the telescope’s 18 gold mirrors that had to be folded to fit into the rocket.

“The Webb telescope and its sunshield got deployed very smoothly,” she said. “Now as everything cools down, the instruments are becoming usable.”

The goal is to see stars and galaxies that formed after the big bang for the first time and potentially find a planet similar to earth.

“One of the other big projects is to look for an exo-planet atmosphere where the composition might be something like the earth’s,” Reike said.

She said they have a few planets in mind, but more work needs to be done to know just how similar they really are.

NASA is giving 13% of the Webb’s total observing time to the University of Arizona, which means the university will have more than any other astronomy center in the world.

