Jackson Ward 3 residents have raw sewage back up into their homes

By Holly Emery
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In Ward 3, some local Jacksonians are having to deal with an issue that they never thought they would deal with in a capital city - sewage backing up into their homes.

“We can’t allow citizens to live like they are cavemen with raw sewage everywhere.”

Residents are calling for the city to fix the problem now.

“It’s a shame that in the city, the capital city of Jackson, that we had to leave like a third-world country,” Ward 4 resident Timothy Jackson said.

Gloria Davis has a 92-year-old father living in the neighborhood, and she says her father has been living with the stench for over a year now with no end in sight.

“We have called the city, called the city,” said Davis. “We were told the same thing that they told Reverend Jackson — they have one truck. And we would just work the list we’ll get to you out when we can.”

One local advocate says the sewage issue is costing more than just people’s homes.

“The city website actually states that when it comes to sewer issues, if it cannot be directly readily determined to be the city, city’s fault, they will require that the homeowner at least attempt to expend some of their funds to try to rectify the issue,” said Anthony Moore.

But when Roto-Rooter comes out and finds there is nothing blocking the sewage systems on the resident’s side, Councilman Kenneth Stokes says the city still won’t fix the problems.

So now, Stokes is calling on the city and state to do its jobs.

“The city of Jackson must treat this neighborhood like they were Fondren, like they were Belhaven, like they were Eastover,” Councilman Stokes said. “If they say they fear that they do not have the manpower to get a private contract.”

Both Councilman Stokes and the residents claim that both the city and the federal government have broken their consent decree by having raw sewage sit in people’s yards with no solution to fix the issue.

