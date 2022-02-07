Black-owned hair salon continues to bring more diverse hair care opportunities to FM area

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A black-owned hair salon is continuing to bring more diverse opportunities for people of color.

“I love to make people look and feel beautiful,” said Lavonda Taylor, owner and hairstylist at Royalty Sisters Hair Studio.

A native of Milwaukee, Lavonda is putting her stamp on the beauty community in the Fargo Moorhead area.

“I like to see the before and afters. That’s my main thing,” she said.

She has been in the business of making people feel and look beautiful since she was young.

“I have been doing hair since about ten,” Lavonda said. “Growing up my auntie would always ask me to do her relaxer and roller sets.”

Now, she owns her own salon, which opened back in June.

“It was so many people booking. We were overbooked for the first three weeks. We were overly booked. It was so exciting to me. I didn’t expect that especially branching off on my own,” she said.

Lavonda hadn’t always planned on opening her own salon. She says she began to notice a need within the community.

“I decided to open a salon for biracial and transracial families to help them care for their kids’ hair and to let them know they are not alone,” she said.

Now she says, she is proud to be a part of creating a more diverse community in the FM area.

“A lot of people that were in need of hair were so happy an African American salon had opened up,” said Lavonda.

For little girls of color looking to follow in Lavonda’s footsteps, she says it’s important to never give up.

“There’s no limit as to what you can do in life. Do not ever doubt yourself and just keep pushing forward no matter how hard it is.”

