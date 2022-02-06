Broadcast Times

New lending library at TPD’s midtown substation

Angel Heart Pajama Project - Lending library
Angel Heart Pajama Project - Lending library(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Midtown Station IS the proud owner of a new lending library.

The free library was donated by a local non-profit, Angel Heart Pajama Project. They help children from birth to 18 years old who are homelessness, in foster care or have been neglected. They help provide free pajamas and books. TPD is inviting anyone to stop by the small library outside their substation at Broadway and Alvernon to donate a book, take a book or enjoy a book.

The police department told KOLD News 13, it is a great addition to their facility.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grant from Norfolk Southern enables Landis Police to purchase automated external defibrillators
The $5000 grant allowed the town to purchase 5 new AED's.
‘Mass rescue’ underway of 20 people stuck on floating ice near Catawba Island
A rescue mission is underway on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.
Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee
Representative Jason Powell
Charleston County Schools hosts Family and Community Engagement Expo
Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to...
Nebraska motion on health education standards fails during heated board meeting

GRETAWIRE

Representative Jason Powell

GRETAWIRE

Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee

File photo of U.S. Coast Guard boat

GRETAWIRE

‘Mass rescue’ underway of 20 people stuck on floating ice near Catawba Island

The $5000 grant allowed the town to purchase 5 new AED's.

GRETAWIRE

Grant from Norfolk Southern enables Landis Police to purchase automated external defibrillators

GRETAWIRE

Sarasota helps residents dispose of hazardous waste at community disposal event

Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to...

GRETAWIRE

Charleston County Schools hosts Family and Community Engagement Expo

2 Court of Appeals judges unopposed, 2 face challengers
Nebraska motion on health education standards fails during heated board meeting
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...