New lending library at TPD’s midtown substation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Midtown Station IS the proud owner of a new lending library.

The free library was donated by a local non-profit, Angel Heart Pajama Project. They help children from birth to 18 years old who are homelessness, in foster care or have been neglected. They help provide free pajamas and books. TPD is inviting anyone to stop by the small library outside their substation at Broadway and Alvernon to donate a book, take a book or enjoy a book.

The police department told KOLD News 13, it is a great addition to their facility.

