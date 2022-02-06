Broadcast Times

Navy SEAL candidate dies after Hell Week test

First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training exercises at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado on April 6, 2011.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shauntae Hinkle-Lymas)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - One Navy SEAL candidate died and a second was in the hospital after falling ill just hours after they successfully completed the grueling Hell Week test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for Navy commandos, the Navy said Saturday.

The Navy said both were rushed to the hospital in California. The Navy said neither one had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half-day Hell Week.

The test is part of the SEALs BUD/S class, which involves basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics. It comes in the fourth week as SEAL candidates are being assessed and hoping to be selected for training within the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command.

One of the candidates died at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, California, on Friday. The other was in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

The Navy said the cause of death was not immediately known and was under investigation. The sailor’s name was being withheld until 24 hours after his family was notified, in accordance with Navy policy.

The SEAL program tests physical and psychological strength along with water competency and leadership skills. The program is so grueling that at least 50% to 60% don’t make it through Hell Week, when candidates are pushed to the limit.

The last SEAL candidate to die during the assessment phase was 21-year-old Seaman James Derek Lovelace in 2016. He was struggling to tread water in full gear in a giant pool when his instructor pushed him underwater at least twice. He lost consciousness and died.

His death was initially ruled a homicide by the San Diego County Medical Examiner. A year later, after an investigation, the Navy said it would not pursue criminal charges in Lovelace’s drowning. An autopsy revealed he had an enlarged heart that contributed to his death, and that he also had an abnormal coronary artery, which has been associated with sudden cardiac death, especially in athletes.

It was unclear from the autopsy report how much Lovelace’s heart abnormalities contributed to his death.

The latest death also comes just two months after a Navy SEAL commander died from injuries he suffered during a training accident in Virginia. Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois, 43, fell while fast-roping down from a helicopter, and he died several days later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
AP investigation: Women’s prison fostered culture of abuse
The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. An Associated...
Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Delta asks DOJ to put unruly passengers on no-fly list
In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General, Ed Bastian praises the department for increasing...
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China
FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp,...

GRETAWIRE

Representative Jason Powell

GRETAWIRE

Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee

Angel Heart Pajama Project - Lending library

GRETAWIRE

New lending library at TPD’s midtown substation

File photo of U.S. Coast Guard boat

GRETAWIRE

‘Mass rescue’ underway of 20 people stuck on floating ice near Catawba Island

The $5000 grant allowed the town to purchase 5 new AED's.

GRETAWIRE

Grant from Norfolk Southern enables Landis Police to purchase automated external defibrillators

GRETAWIRE

Sarasota helps residents dispose of hazardous waste at community disposal event

Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to...

GRETAWIRE

Charleston County Schools hosts Family and Community Engagement Expo

2 Court of Appeals judges unopposed, 2 face challengers
Nebraska motion on health education standards fails during heated board meeting
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...