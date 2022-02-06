‘Mass rescue’ underway of 20 people stuck on floating ice near Catawba Island

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A mass rescue operation is underway on Lake Erie near Catawba Island to save 20 people stuck on a piece of floating ice, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

An ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling Sunday, the USCG said in a tweet. Good samaritans are helping with the rescue efforts.

#BREAKING Mass rescue of 20 people underway with @USCG Station Marblehead airboat and Air Station Detroit helicopter near #CatawbaIsland in #LakeErie. Ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling, etc. Good Samaritan with airboat also assisting. #GreatLakesWinterSafety — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) February 6, 2022

The National Weather Service on Saturday warned of the possibility of drifting ice.

“Dangerous ice conditions could develop causing people to become trapped on the ice,” the NWS Cleveland office warned Saturday.

Winds will increase from the southwest with gusts to 25 MPH possible Sunday. You are urged to stay off the ice on Lake Erie as there is the possibility that the ice will drift away from shore. Dangerous ice conditions could develop causing people to become trapped on the ice. pic.twitter.com/a7scZL61uS — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 6, 2022

Sattelite images Sunday revealed ice chunks drifting away from the shoreline.

We were warning about this potential yesterday, and can see ice chunks drifting away from the southern shoreline of Lake Erie on satellite. We strongly urge people not to venture out onto Lake Erie this afternoon! #OHwx https://t.co/7wpNiAD1Mv pic.twitter.com/7eBOpp1FPE — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) February 6, 2022

