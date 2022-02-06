Broadcast Times

‘Mass rescue’ underway of 20 people stuck on floating ice near Catawba Island

A rescue mission is underway on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.
A rescue mission is underway on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.(Twitter | JEmersonYoung1)
By Josh Croup
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A mass rescue operation is underway on Lake Erie near Catawba Island to save 20 people stuck on a piece of floating ice, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

An ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling Sunday, the USCG said in a tweet. Good samaritans are helping with the rescue efforts.

The National Weather Service on Saturday warned of the possibility of drifting ice.

“Dangerous ice conditions could develop causing people to become trapped on the ice,” the NWS Cleveland office warned Saturday.

Sattelite images Sunday revealed ice chunks drifting away from the shoreline.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Grant from Norfolk Southern enables Landis Police to purchase automated external defibrillators
The $5000 grant allowed the town to purchase 5 new AED's.
New lending library at TPD’s midtown substation
Angel Heart Pajama Project - Lending library
Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee
Representative Jason Powell
Charleston County Schools hosts Family and Community Engagement Expo
Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to...
Nebraska motion on health education standards fails during heated board meeting

GRETAWIRE

Representative Jason Powell

GRETAWIRE

Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee

Angel Heart Pajama Project - Lending library

GRETAWIRE

New lending library at TPD’s midtown substation

The $5000 grant allowed the town to purchase 5 new AED's.

GRETAWIRE

Grant from Norfolk Southern enables Landis Police to purchase automated external defibrillators

GRETAWIRE

Sarasota helps residents dispose of hazardous waste at community disposal event

Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to...

GRETAWIRE

Charleston County Schools hosts Family and Community Engagement Expo

2 Court of Appeals judges unopposed, 2 face challengers
Nebraska motion on health education standards fails during heated board meeting
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...