Legislation introduced to allow medical cannabis in Tennessee

By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State Rep. Jason Powell filed legislation on Monday to propose an amendment to the Tennessee Constitution to allow medical cannabis, according to a news release.

Powell, D-Nashville, said if the constitutional amendment is passed it would allow Tennesseans to use medical cannabis legally for approved medical conditions including cancer, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.

The state will give oversight of the medical cannabis program that will include the in-state cultivation, processing and sale of cannabis. The House Joint Resolution filed Monday will establish a 4% tax on the retail sale of medical cannabis with a portion specifically directed to assist military veterans’ health care.

“Tennesseans should have access to a comprehensive medical cannabis program in our state. No Tennessean suffering from an approved medical condition should have to drive hours out of state to purchase medical cannabis,” Powell said in a news release. “Furthermore, Tennesseans should be able to legally grow and sell medical cannabis here in Tennessee. I firmly believe an amendment to the Tennessee Constitution is the best path for legalizing medical cannabis in Tennessee. Voters should have the opportunity to decide this issue and I simply ask my legislative colleagues to give Tennesseans the choice to vote on a medical cannabis program.”

Powell voted for recent medical marijuana legislation in Tennessee but was a vocal critical that the legislation did not go far enough to help Tennesseans in need.

