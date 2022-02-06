Broadcast Times

Grant from Norfolk Southern enables Landis Police to purchase automated external defibrillators

The $5000 grant allowed the town to purchase 5 new AED's.
The $5000 grant allowed the town to purchase 5 new AED's.
LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Landis Public Safety Department announced on Sunday that was able to purchase five new automated external defibrillators through a grant from Norfolk Southern.

Through a $5000 Community Impact Grant, the town was able to purchase 5 new AED”s.

“We are excited to equip our patrol officers with this lifesaving equipment, as officers are often the first to arrive on the scene of a medical emergency. When someone is in cardiac arrest, every second counts! Now our officers on patrol will have access to this lifesaving equipment when and where they need it.” - Dr. Zachary Lechette, Public Safety Director and Chief.

Town officials say the AEDs have arrived and will be distributed very soon, once all officers complete CPR/AED training or recertification.

