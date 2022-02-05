FULL EPISODE: 2/6/22 Senate Intel Chair Mark Warner on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Chinese hackers and JCPOA

Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, about Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran, for Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, February 6, 2022. The program will also feature a discussion with Gray TV White House correspondent and senior national editor Jon Decker.

Sen. Warner lauded President Biden for his actions on Russia, saying, “I will be the first to criticize the Biden Administration on many things, but on rallying NATO against the Russian threat in Ukraine, I think they’ve done a pretty good job.”

“I think we have got [Russian President Vladimir] Putin a little bit back on his heels,” he continued. “The fact that Putin believed initially that NATO would not rally and that Ukrainians might even welcome Russian intervention, I think he’s been disabused of those notions.”

Warner predicted Putin would not move forward with an invasion of Ukraine during the Olympics and said that because of Russia’s “old military technology” the window for action was likely from the middle of February to the middle of March. “Unless the ground is frozen, the Russian tanks can’t proceed into Ukraine. That thawing takes place in the middle of March,” he said.

Warner also suggested Putin had not fully thought out the consequences of an incursion. “I think from the intelligence standpoint, we are afraid that he’s not been hearing enough reality. I mean …. you invade, but how can you occupy a country of Ukraine’s size with cities like Kyiv that are four-million-plus people?”

On Chinese spying operations in the U.S., Warner said “It really is extraordinarily extensive … they’re stealing huge amounts of intellectual property.” The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee added that “it’s really been hard over the last few years to convince American business and American academic institutions of this threat.”

And on the House’s recent passage of the America COMPETES Act, Warner said: “Oh my gosh … This was such a fricking no-brainer. I mean, we [the Senate] passed this bill last summer with 69 votes.”

“This is long overdue,” he continued. “Thank God the House has finally acted. We’re going to still have to get to a conference report because I’m not sure the House bill could pass the Senate in a bipartisan way. But we will get this done.”

Interview excerpts are below.

Sen. Mark Warner Highlights

On Russia and Ukraine

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

I will be the first to criticize the Biden Administration on many things, but on rallying NATO against the Russian threat in Ukraine I think they’ve done a pretty good job literally over the last few weeks flooding the zone so that almost every day there’s another Western leader in Kyiv or engaging with the Russian foreign minister.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

And I think Putin has had to finally realize, even if he marches into Ukraine, the Ukrainian military’s going to fight back. And more importantly, the Ukrainian people are going to fight back. He has to have seen these images of Ukrainians training on weekends to be an insurgent force even if the Russian military were to succeed. So I think we have got Putin a little bit back on his heels, although the next two to three weeks are going to be critical. The Russians are still poised to move in.

Greta Van Susteren

But if it happened today, Russia’s got 130,000 troops, 120, 130,000 troops there. What the United States has provided in terms of support and what Ukraine has doesn’t nearly equal that. So I don’t understand how Putin necessarily feels like he’s back on his heels. And isn’t it wise that we give Putin some way to have an exit ramp to turn around?

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

Well, I think the only way we give Putin an exit ramp, the only way to get Putin to back off, is this guy’s a bully, you’ve got to show strength. The fact that four months ago we didn’t have all of our NATO allies aligned. We’ve moved everybody along. The German chancellor’s coming in next week. We’ve now got NATO united.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

The fact that Putin believed initially that NATO would not rally and that Ukrainians might even welcome Russian intervention, I think he’s been disabused of those notions, and I think that’s positive.

On Germany and Nord Stream 2

Greta Van Susteren

Is Germany totally on board? Because Germany wants the Nord Stream 2, that natural gas pipeline, which of course gives Putin a lot of leverage in Europe. But Germany needs that natural gas. Are they really aligned with the rest of the world in terms of not having certification of that pipeline and putting pressure on Russia or not?

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

I think the Germans have made clear, and you’re right, Greta, they have a lot closer economic ties with Russia. We’ve been concerned about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for some time. But this is a new German government. The foreign minister is actually much more forward-leaning saying very clearly to Russia that, “You should not attack Ukraine.” The German chancellor has been a little more hesitant.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

But I think the fact that he’s coming to Washington next week, and their both public and private commentary to the Russians has ratcheted up as well. So I think, again, this has been a process. Three or four months ago we didn’t have all the NATO allies aligned. Frankly, even three or four months ago there was even some reluctance from the Ukrainian government of President Zelensky to fully acknowledge the full extent of this threat. I think that has changed over the last two months.

On Putin

Greta Van Susteren

Do you think sanctions should be used to deter Putin before he acts, or would you impose sanctions after to punish?

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

Well Greta, here’s the challenge: In the next couple of weeks, if the Russians … I don’t think Putin will act while the Olympics go on. Putin’s going to actually visit President Xi in Beijing in the next couple of days. The window for Russia to invade though is from middle February to middle March. It almost sounds like —

Greta Van Susteren

Why? Why? Because of the Olympics?

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

Why? I think Russia still needs to get some additional troops in place. I think there will be some reluctance to invade during the Olympics, although Russia invaded other nations, Georgia I believe a number of years back during the Olympics. But there’s also the fact, just the kind of old military technology, that unless the ground is frozen the Russian tanks can’t proceed into Ukraine. That thawing takes place in the middle of March.

Greta Van Susteren

Do you think that Putin really cares? Because think about it, he owns the media so he is not going to get a lot of heat from the media. He has no opposition. His one opposition is in jail, Navalny. He’s in jail. He’s not worried about him. He doesn’t have midterms. He doesn’t have any sort of political pressure. He still dreams, at least in my mind, that the Soviet Union, we’re back and we’re ruling the world in some way. And he sees the United States as some power that’s encroaching on him. Do you think he really cares or thinks like we do?

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

Well, I think he is such an individual decision-maker and I am afraid, and I think from the intelligence standpoint, we are afraid that he’s not been hearing enough reality. I mean that, all right,you invade but how can you occupy a country of Ukraine’s size with cities like Kyiv that are four-million-plus people? I think the level of international focus and the number of Western leaders, whether it was Blinken, Biden, Macron’s had conversations, the British had their conversation, I think it’s starting to penetrate through. And to your earlier question about sanctions, my concern is I think obviously we need to have the mother of all sanctions, I think as Bob Menendez has said, if Putin invades or intervenes. And potentially we could have done some earlier pre-sanctions a month or so ago.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

But what I don’t want to do is, is if we’re in those days that are the absolute key days in these next few weeks, suddenly launch a series of peremptory sanctions that may actually push Putin to action because he may say, “Gosh, if they’ve already sanctioned me, what have I got to lose?” I want to keep that threat as real out there. I think Congress needs to act in a bipartisan way. And even if we put some of these pre-invasion sanctions, I would still give the president some waiver authority to get maximum use to keep the maximum pressure on Putin.

On the extent of Chinese spying

Greta Van Susteren

Senator, do you have some sort of idea how extensive Chinese spying is in the United States?

Greta Van Susteren

FBI Director Wray, said several electrifying things this week about how extensive the spying by China is.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

It really is extraordinarily extensive. You know, as the FBI director said, we open two new counter-espionage cases against China every day, and we’ve never had a competitor like China. Russia, the Soviet Union, was a military competitor, but it was never really an economic competitor. China is making record investments in technology. They’re stealing huge amounts of intellectual property, so this is a real economic challenge. I guess I’d want to make three quick points though.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

One, I think it’s really important that when we talk about China, we make clear our beef is with the Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping. It’s not with the Chinese people or the Chinese diaspora. If we don’t make that clear we actually play into Chinese propaganda, number one. Number two, it’s really been hard over the last few years to convince American business and American academic institutions of this threat. It’s one of the reasons I’m so proud that the Intelligence Committee, in a bipartisan way, has been going out doing classified briefings to businesses, colleges, about this threat.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

And interestingly enough, the only industry that didn’t want to hear the brief was private equity, because a lot of these large firms have made so much money off of Chinese tech companies that they didn’t want to hear the truth. That’s starting to change. We hope to be briefing them shortly. And number three, this is a challenge not only we face in America, but China’s doing this same kind of intellectual property theft and stealing from countries all across the world, Europe, other countries in Asia, and it is something we have to be united on.

On the America COMPETES Act

Greta Van Susteren

When you talk about this economic theft though, last summer your bill got passed, the Endless Frontier Act, to make us more competitive with China, but has taken until this week for the House to act. And I’m thinking to myself, “You did this last summer. Now the House finally acts. And in the meantime, FBI Director Wray is telling us this is frightening.” You must want to pull your hair out that Congress is moving slowly?

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

Greta, Greta, oh my gosh. You know, there’s lots of things where we appear crazy. This was such a fricking no-brainer. I mean we passed this bill last summer with 69 votes. It makes record investments in new technology.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

One of the reasons we’ve got the kind of inflation we’ve got, particularly right now in the auto sector, is because we can’t secure enough semiconductor chips to put in our cars. We make this record investment in semiconductors, we create more jobs here, we start to take on inflation, and we send a strong signal to the rest of the world that we’re going to step up against this kind of Chinese actions, because the $52 billion we’re investing, China’s investing over a hundred billion in semiconductors. So this is long overdue. Thank God the House has finally acted. We’re going to still have to get to a conference report because I’m not sure the House bill could pass the Senate in a bipartisan way. But we will get this done.

On North Korea

Greta Van Susteren

Is the media paying enough attention to North Korea? Does North Korea keep you up in your job? Are you worried about them?

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

Listen, North Korea is always looking for attention. North Korea has obviously the capacity both with missiles and with the fact that it has nuclear weapons. We have to monitor that always. Do I think that North Korea, the North Korean leader, if he’s not the center of attention on a regular basis does something provocative? I think this recent launch of the missile that could potentially reach Guam was-

Greta Van Susteren

But is he a pest or is he a danger? I mean a pest is sort of provocative. You know, it’s like he shoots up missiles every once in a while. But should we be alarmed?

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

We should always be alarmed by somebody that’s this much of a rogue state with nuclear weapons. Is it a level of danger that approaches what China or Russia long term is? No. But the idea of what happened in the past, we’ve tried non-engagement, we’ve tried under President Trump engagement, and neither one of those methodologies worked.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

I think we need to keep international pressure on. Again, this is an area where we have potential conflict with China, particularly around economic issues and others. This is an area where we need to press the Chinese as well. You know, China does not want a conflict in the Korean Peninsula, because if the regime in North Korea fell it would be extraordinarily destabilizing to China as well. So this is one where some of the back-channel diplomacy needs to keep taking place.

Greta Van Susteren

China fears 25 million refugees pouring into China.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

Amen.

On Iran

Greta Van Susteren

Yeah. All right. Iran. Iran, there have been some going on. Are we going to get a deal with Iran? Is it a deal that’s going to keep the region safe, keep Israel safe?

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

One of the things that I think is very, very interesting, that has not gotten enough attention, is that the new Israeli government under Prime Minister Bennett has seemed to have moved the red line on Iran from not simply uranium enrichment, but the ability to weaponize that enriched uranium. Which is, I believe, probably a more accurate description of when Iran could present a threat. Clearly, the Iranians are a destabilizing factor, not only vis-a-vis their nuclear capabilities, and there seemed to be a little glimmer of hope on reopening JCPOA with our allies, which by the way includes China and Russia in those negotiations.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman

But we live in a world, Greta, unfortunately, where the challenges are not just nuclear. The challenges are the use of other surrogates like the Houthis or like Hezbollah in Lebanon. The challenges with Iran are the potential of cyber. The challenges are as we saw with the Syrian regime, are the use of chemical weapons. The unfortunate fact in 2022 is, man has figured out an awful lot of ways to kill our fellow man beyond nuclear weapons that I think we have to be alert on all of these fronts.

---

