Charleston County Schools hosts Family and Community Engagement Expo

Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to...
Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to them through vendors and presenters.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its first-ever Family and Community Engagement Expo on Saturday.

The free conference-style event is designed for parents and guardians to participate in family engagement workshops and meet with vendors.

Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to them through vendors and presenters.

Karley Ash with CCSD says the department was created in the fall of 2019, and this event served as its relaunch.

“We want CCSD parents to know that we are a new department and we are here for them,” Ash said. “We offer a variety of services if parents have needs, questions, or concerns about what’s happening in their school they’re able to reach out to their office.”

The goal of the district’s FACE office is to build a stronger bridge between schools, families, and communities.

