Broadcast Times

2 Court of Appeals judges unopposed, 2 face challengers

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Two Mississippi Court of Appeals judges are unopposed this year, and two others face challengers.

The nonpartisan elections are Nov. 8. The unopposed judges are Jim Greenlee of Oxford in a northern district and John Emfinger of Brandon in a central district. Judge Virginia Carlton is challenged by Bruce Burton.

They are both from Jackson, and the district runs from Jackson to the southwest.

Those three races are for full eight-year terms. A special election in south Mississippi will fill a term that ends in January 2025. Judge Joel Smith of Gulfport is challenged by Clay Caldwell of Biloxi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Charleston County Schools hosts Family and Community Engagement Expo
Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to...
Nebraska motion on health education standards fails during heated board meeting
Sarasota helps residents dispose of hazardous waste at community disposal event
‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...
Advocacy group Florida Youth SHINE fights to help foster youth know their rights
Florida Youth Shine meets with members of DCF to cap off Children's Week.

GRETAWIRE

GRETAWIRE

Sarasota helps residents dispose of hazardous waste at community disposal event

Parents were able to learn more about district and community resources that are provided to...

GRETAWIRE

Charleston County Schools hosts Family and Community Engagement Expo

GRETAWIRE

Nebraska motion on health education standards fails during heated board meeting

The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...

GRETAWIRE

‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

Florida Youth Shine meets with members of DCF to cap off Children's Week.

GRETAWIRE

Advocacy group Florida Youth SHINE fights to help foster youth know their rights

State Hygienic Laboratory receives $9.2 million-dollar grant from CDC
The State Hygienic Laboratory received a 9.2-million-dollar grant from the CDC - a large amount...
Rochester Public Schools seeks input on $7M in budget cuts
rochester public schools logo
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
A map of radon levels across Virginia.