2 Court of Appeals judges unopposed, 2 face challengers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Two Mississippi Court of Appeals judges are unopposed this year, and two others face challengers.

The nonpartisan elections are Nov. 8. The unopposed judges are Jim Greenlee of Oxford in a northern district and John Emfinger of Brandon in a central district. Judge Virginia Carlton is challenged by Bruce Burton.

They are both from Jackson, and the district runs from Jackson to the southwest.

Those three races are for full eight-year terms. A special election in south Mississippi will fill a term that ends in January 2025. Judge Joel Smith of Gulfport is challenged by Clay Caldwell of Biloxi.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.