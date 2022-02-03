Broadcast Times

State Hygienic Laboratory receives $9.2 million-dollar grant from CDC

The State Hygienic Laboratory received a 9.2-million-dollar grant from the CDC - a large amount...
The State Hygienic Laboratory received a 9.2-million-dollar grant from the CDC - a large amount compared to the 1.5 million it normally receives.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The State Hygienic Laboratory received a 9.2-million-dollar grant from the CDC - a large amount compared to the 1.5 million it normally receives.

The lab, which is part of the University of Iowa, helps deal with infectious diseases processing COVID-19 tests for Test Iowa as well as screening newborns from Iowa, North and South Dakota, and Alaska.

The lab plans to use the extra funds to build more laboratories.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire
The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...
Advocacy group Florida Youth SHINE fights to help foster youth know their rights
Florida Youth Shine meets with members of DCF to cap off Children's Week.
Rochester Public Schools seeks input on $7M in budget cuts
rochester public schools logo
WKU students kick off Black History Month with opening ceremony
WKU Black History Month
YMCA holds grand opening for expanded facilities
YMCA cuts ribbon for expanded workout facility.

GRETAWIRE

The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for...

GRETAWIRE

‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

Florida Youth Shine meets with members of DCF to cap off Children's Week.

GRETAWIRE

Advocacy group Florida Youth SHINE fights to help foster youth know their rights

rochester public schools logo

GRETAWIRE

Rochester Public Schools seeks input on $7M in budget cuts

A map of radon levels across Virginia.

GRETAWIRE

Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon

This was the Brazos Valley Catholic Charities of Central Texas' second Giving Day.

GRETAWIRE

Families receive essential items from local charity

DD2 limiting internet access for elementary and middle school students
The district says students will have access to the internet on their assigned devices from 5:00...
City councilmembers vote against red light cameras in Huntsville
Council members vote against red light camera in Huntsville
The City of Harmony may be getting a big brand retail store; City council puts moratorium on zoning permit
HARMONY, MINNESOTA