Rochester Public Schools seeks input on $7M in budget cuts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) are faced with a $23 million budget deficit.

The issue is causing the district to pull about $7 million from its 2022-2023 school year budget.

“Part of the cause is that we’ve built some new buildings and that’s the right decision because Rochester’s enrollment is growing in the long term. We have some increased costs with the new buildings that are not going to be entirely full of kids yet, said Kent Pekel, Interim superintendent. “Another piece of it clearly is that we have expanded our staff, again appropriately in ways that may somewhat exceed the rate of increase that we’ve had in enrollment,” said Kent Pekel, Interim Superintendent.

The district says within the last 12 years staff numbers have grown about 30.7% but the growth for students is around 8.2%.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the district had one teacher for every 22 students during the 2020-2021 school year.

Pekel said deciding where to cut was a difficult task.

“The first year of proposals that we have proposed in reductions which would cover about $7 million are by design as remote from the classroom as we can get it. And you can never in a school system keep everything from the classrooms. But it does not include reductions that should have a big impact on class sizes, for instance, or on direct services to students,” he said.

The budget cuts could mean eliminating or reducing multiple unfilled school positions. As well as reducing services that are contracted with the district, eliminating certain sports and downsizing certain staff positions. These changes could go beyond the next school year.

Some parents have a lot to say about it.

“It’s my personal opinion that as opposed to spending so much money and efforts into building this better this newer and better school right now, especially since we are coming out of a pandemic. And a lot of our schools are having issues with our students, that anything that results in reducing staff is not really going to be advantageous to our students at this time,” said Stephanie Whitehorn.

On KTTC’s Facebook, one parent wrote:

It’s one thing to eliminate jobs that are already unfilled. But tightening up paras, READING TEACHERS, increasing class sizes? After so many kids are more behind than ever after covid??? I’m looking at other options than RPS.

RPS wants parents and the community to share their thoughts through a survey so the district can further analyze the options.

“This is the time to make your complaints known. It’s very important that the parents of the children who these decisions affect that they say something,” Whitehorn said. “The secretary might be your child’s favorite at the school and they may get cut with this. And the school needs to hear and understand that this cut you’re making is going to affect my child.”

The survey closes at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The superintendent will present the proposal at the next school board meeting on Feb. 8th.

