‘It’s a whole different level’: Mooresville man captures sights and sounds of Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - The massive fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem had been burning for nearly 48 hours as of Wednesday night.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate the area surrounding the plant. Firefighters have warned that the building contains potentially explosive ammonium nitrate.

Devon Tyler, a storm chaser from Mooresville, has been staying at a home about a mile away from the burning building. He said he has been visiting a friend.

“To be honest, at first we didn’t even know it was going on,” Tyler told WBTV in a Zoom interview Wednesday night. “I actually received a text from a fellow person that I work with on the storm chasing team and he sent me a text around 9 o’clock that said, ‘hey there’s a fourth alarm fire going on in Winston-Salem’. I said, ‘oh well let me check it out’, and when we looked at where it was and found out it was right out the window and sure enough when we looked outside, and you saw nothing but orange billowing.”

Tyler explained that his photographer and storm chaser instincts led him to venture outside and snap pictures and videos of the massive fire. He said he and his friends didn’t realize until after they had gotten close to the fire, that the burning building was a fertilizer plant. The storm chaser said that frightened him and his friends.

“It definitely did because we know that a lot of that deals with chemicals and stuff that could really cause a lot of hazard,” said Tyler.

He said he and his friends temporarily evacuated the area but have since returned to his friend’s house since it is right on the edge of the evacuation zone. Tyler said he and his friends have been hunkering down and trying to stay inside to avoid smoke and fumes in the air.

“It’s been more so about listening to what everyone’s telling us to do as far as the government officials and telling them if you need to stay in, stay in. If they’re knocking on doors saying you gotta leave, then they’re saying it for a reason,” said the Mooresville storm chaser.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper visited Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon to see the Winston Weaver plant fire. He took time to speak to reporters about the efforts to extinguish the fire.

“The number one concern is to make sure that we save lives and to make sure people don’t get hurt and I think local officials have worked very hard to prevent that from happening thus far and that’s a positive. But we’re not at the end of this yet,” said Cooper.

Tyler said he never expected to be taking photos and recording videos when he decided to visit Winston-Salem.

“Personally, we go into storms a lot. We go through towns that could be hit by severe weather, but something like this, it’s a whole different level and definitely something that I’m not forgetting at least,” said Tyler.

