YMCA holds grand opening for expanded facilities

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton YMCA held a special grand opening event Tuesday night to showcase the facility’s new fitness center,

The new center is in the building’s basement, and includes more functional fitness equipment.

Officials were happy to finally unveil the new area, and open it up for the Lawton-Fort Sill community.

“We put a lot of time and effort into getting this looking good, give our members and other spot to go, attract new members especially, another place to add classes that we feel are lacking here in the community, so we put a lot of time and effort into it,” John Veal said. “And we’re super excited to finally have it open, super excited about it.”

The new center will also facilitate an additional set of fitness classes at the Y, like cardio-kickboxing and Cardio Camps.

