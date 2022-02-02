Broadcast Times

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Louisiana Senate introduces 20 bills for review in redistricting session
Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La.
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5
Nurse Lydia Holly prepares a child's COVID-19 vaccine dose, on Nov. 3, 2021, at Children's...
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Senators hopeful for the future of bill to aid post-9/11 veterans
Trump pushes false claims that Pence could ‘send back’ votes
FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids
The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...

GRETAWIRE

A map of radon levels across Virginia.

GRETAWIRE

Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon

This was the Brazos Valley Catholic Charities of Central Texas' second Giving Day.

GRETAWIRE

Families receive essential items from local charity

The district says students will have access to the internet on their assigned devices from 5:00...

GRETAWIRE

DD2 limiting internet access for elementary and middle school students

Council members vote against red light camera in Huntsville

GRETAWIRE

City councilmembers vote against red light cameras in Huntsville

HARMONY, MINNESOTA

GRETAWIRE

The City of Harmony may be getting a big brand retail store; City council puts moratorium on zoning permit

The board in a Facebook post cited Thursday that the decision was made because the content was...

GRETAWIRE

Parents and staff react to school board striking holocaust biography from curriculum

Irwin Co. Hospital will get new improvements
The future of Irwin County Hospital's well center
Community expresses concerns to mayor at neighborhood watch meeting
Mayor Jimmie Smith speaking
MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families