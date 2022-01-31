Seniors can receive help filing tax returns thanks to AARP program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) — Beginning Feb. 15 and continuing through April 13, the AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its completely-free “Tax-Aide” program.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer-based, free tax preparation service.

The local service will be provided at The Sigler Center, 315 Conti St., Hattiesburg.

Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the United States Tax Code.

Tax-Aide has several options for providing taxpayer assistance, including:

In-Person: In Tax-Aide’s traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors — but now with strict physical distancing measures in place

Low-Contact: Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents

Contact-Free: Taxpayers interact with Tax-Aide’s IRS-certified tax counselors online or by phone and exchange documents electronically.

An appointment is required for on-site tax return preparation.

These options vary by location and are subject to change.

In 2020, 1.5 million taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received more than $1 billion in income tax refunds. These numbers were affected by the reduced availability of in-person assistance due to the pandemic.

For more information about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, including what type of service is available where, and which documents you need to file your taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1- 888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

