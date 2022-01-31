Broadcast Times

Seniors can receive help filing tax returns thanks to AARP program

AARP Foundation offering seniors help with their tax returns starting Feb. 15 at Sigler Center in Hattiesburg.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) — Beginning Feb. 15 and continuing through April 13, the AARP Foundation is providing tax assistance and preparation through its completely-free “Tax-Aide” program.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer-based, free tax preparation service.

The local service will be provided at The Sigler Center, 315 Conti St., Hattiesburg.

Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the United States Tax Code.

Tax-Aide has several options for providing taxpayer assistance, including:

  • In-Person: In Tax-Aide’s traditional in-person service, taxes are prepared and filed by IRS-certified tax counselors — but now with strict physical distancing measures in place
  • Low-Contact: Taxpayers interact with IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers in one or two short, in-person meetings to exchange documents
  • Contact-Free: Taxpayers interact with Tax-Aide’s IRS-certified tax counselors online or by phone and exchange documents electronically.

An appointment is required for on-site tax return preparation.

These options vary by location and are subject to change.

In 2020, 1.5 million taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received more than $1 billion in income tax refunds. These numbers were affected by the reduced availability of in-person assistance due to the pandemic.

For more information about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, including what type of service is available where, and which documents you need to file your taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1- 888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

