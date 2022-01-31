Broadcast Times

Revelers celebrate first parade float, Krewe of Nefertiti rolling in New Orleans east

Krewe of Nefertiti
Krewe of Nefertiti(wvue)
By Amanda Roberts
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “This is the first parade in two years since the pandemic this is the first parade so yea we’re looking forward to it out in the east,” said June Greenwood.

On a beautiful Sunday afternoon, the sun was shining on the krewe of Nefertiti, the first float parade of carnival.

“We’re out here to check out Nefertiti’s first Mardi Gras in two years, it feels great,” said Delvon Green.

Families found their spots right along the start of the parade route.

Delvon Green brought her great-niece and nephew, saying that after such a long hiatus, it was almost emotional returning to the route.

“I got a little overwhelmed a little emotionally overwhelmed when parking. Are we really here? Is the weather really this nice? Are we really having a parade? It feels great and bringing the norm back to the city,” said Green.

RELATED MARDI GRAS STORIES:

Parade route businesses working to adapt to Carnival 2022 changes

Safety protocols discussed at last Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council

VIEW MARDI GRAS SCHEDULE HERE

The 16-float parade had everything revelers could want: marching bands, walking krewes, and of course those coveted throws.

“I’m excited to watch the different bands and catch different things... you always wear loud colors so you stand out,” said Najae’ Colvon.

Even folks escaping below-freezing temperatures were excited to take in their first parade experience.

“The excitement of the whole festivity is what we’re looking for and wow we’re here and all the children having fun grabbing beads maybe even some older folks can grab some beads too. This is a calm sedate crowd the police are doing a great job so I’m impressed,” said Illinois residents Paul and Jane Moody.

Above all, after the secluded nature of the pandemic, it’s finally reuniting with friends, family, neighbors, acquaintances, and even strangers on the parade route that revelers enjoyed most.

“The closeness with people, to be hanging out with family on a day like today it’s perfect, so these are the kinds of things we missed not able to go out in the pandemic,” said Greenwood.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Seniors can receive help filing tax returns thanks to AARP program
AARP Foundation offering seniors help with their tax returns starting Feb. 15 at Sigler Center...
Arizona disability advocates seek crisis response improvements
Advocacy groups discuss state's crisis response
South Dakota lawmakers look to make hazing a crime
The bill says medical exemptions would be able to be obtained with the signature of a South...
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
A map of radon levels across Virginia.

GRETAWIRE

A map of radon levels across Virginia.

GRETAWIRE

Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon

This was the Brazos Valley Catholic Charities of Central Texas' second Giving Day.

GRETAWIRE

Families receive essential items from local charity

The district says students will have access to the internet on their assigned devices from 5:00...

GRETAWIRE

DD2 limiting internet access for elementary and middle school students

Council members vote against red light camera in Huntsville

GRETAWIRE

City councilmembers vote against red light cameras in Huntsville

HARMONY, MINNESOTA

GRETAWIRE

The City of Harmony may be getting a big brand retail store; City council puts moratorium on zoning permit

The board in a Facebook post cited Thursday that the decision was made because the content was...

GRETAWIRE

Parents and staff react to school board striking holocaust biography from curriculum

Irwin Co. Hospital will get new improvements
The future of Irwin County Hospital's well center
Community expresses concerns to mayor at neighborhood watch meeting
Mayor Jimmie Smith speaking
MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families