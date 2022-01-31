Broadcast Times

Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?

New national survey finds federal lawmakers not acting on BBB could influence how some small business owners vote in the midterm elections.
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Democrats in Congress work to revive the Build Back Better Act, some small business owners say they are watching federal lawmakers closely.

Tiara Flynn is the President and CEO of Sumnu Marketing in Las Vegas.

“What small business owners like myself and some of my peers, would like to see is just a continuation of everything that was done in response to the global pandemic,” said Flynn.

According to a new national survey, 62% of small business owners believe policies in the Build Back Better Act would ease inflation issues, and 63% think they would help address employee shortages.

Frank Knapp, Jr. is the Small Business for America’s Future co-chair. Knapp’s group conducted the survey of more than 1,700 small business owners.

“Things that are perennial are healthcare costs, Build Back Better Act has a way of capping many of the prescription drug prices to drive down healthcare costs,” said Knapp.

Knapp said other issues the legislation could help include labor shortages and child care costs.

Lawmakers say legislation in the failed Build Back Better Act would have prevented “nearly all families of four earning up to $300,000 from paying more than seven percent of their income on child care.”

The child care proposal was part of the Education and Labor Committee’s portion of the Build Back Better Act. The committee is unclear how a revised version of the legislation will have an impact.

But, Flynn said if lawmakers fail to act on the legislation, it could influence her vote in the midterm elections.

“If Congress feels like that isn’t the answer specifically, then we just want to know as small business owners what is,” said Flynn.

When a revised version of the Build Back Better Act will be ready for lawmakers to vote on remains unclear.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

US: Russia to face pressure at UN over Ukraine crisis
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Trump dangles prospect of pardons for Jan. 6 defendants
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
EXPLAINER: New federal law targets medical bill surprises
A chief nursing officer walks down a hallway in the recently reopened emergency room at a...
US pushes for better tap water but must win over wary public
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich. After Flint's...
N. Korea tests possibly longest-range missile since 2017
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...

GRETAWIRE

A map of radon levels across Virginia.

GRETAWIRE

Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon

This was the Brazos Valley Catholic Charities of Central Texas' second Giving Day.

GRETAWIRE

Families receive essential items from local charity

The district says students will have access to the internet on their assigned devices from 5:00...

GRETAWIRE

DD2 limiting internet access for elementary and middle school students

Council members vote against red light camera in Huntsville

GRETAWIRE

City councilmembers vote against red light cameras in Huntsville

HARMONY, MINNESOTA

GRETAWIRE

The City of Harmony may be getting a big brand retail store; City council puts moratorium on zoning permit

The board in a Facebook post cited Thursday that the decision was made because the content was...

GRETAWIRE

Parents and staff react to school board striking holocaust biography from curriculum

Irwin Co. Hospital will get new improvements
The future of Irwin County Hospital's well center
Community expresses concerns to mayor at neighborhood watch meeting
Mayor Jimmie Smith speaking
MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families