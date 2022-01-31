Broadcast Times

Bomb threats made to historically Black schools across US

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — At least six historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia responded to bomb threats made in a single day, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

Officials reported threats Monday at Albany State University in Georgia; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Bowie State University in Maryland; Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Florida; and Delaware State University. All are historically Black institutions.

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

