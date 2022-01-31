Broadcast Times

Arizona disability advocates seek crisis response improvements

Advocacy groups discuss state's crisis response
Advocacy groups discuss state's crisis response(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Groups advocating for people with disabilities say the state’s crisis response system is failing and they’re working on ways to improve it.

The Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council, Autism Society of Greater Phoenix and Arizona Center for Disability Law released a new report looking at issues people with disabilities face during a behavioral health crisis.

“It’s even more on the forefront nationally than it has been ever. That’s both a curse and a blessing as well. We began to hear more and more from people in our community,” said Melissa Van Hook, chair of the Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council.

Van Hook shared stories from families who described how their loved one’s crisis was handled.

“He’s been sitting in restraints in the ER for three days because they can’t reach the health plan and care provider for behavioral health. This is a broken system. It’s not little kids. It’s big kids,” she said.

A Tucson father, Jonathan Dinegar, feels situations should be handled differently for his elementary-aged children.

“I’ve had them call the cops on my son as well for talking about a deer hunting video game. I said he has autism and an IEP, you can’t cross those lines,” he said.

The advocacy groups want to see mental health experts more heavily relied on than police when handling a crisis that involves a person with disabilities. Tucson Police have implemented a Mental Health Support Team after seeing the need in the community.

“Many of these officers are in a position where acting on nothing is less of a risk or a liability than to actually intervene,” said Diana Davis Wilson, a behavioral analyst. “Many of them don’t have the skillsets to intervene appropriately.”

She said more law enforcement behavioral health training is also needed especially in rural areas.

“While many trainers are out to get to them, they are understaffed and underfunded,” she said. “There are a lot of missed opportunities in working to the specificity that’s needed to train in the rural community.”

The report says people with disabilities often lack adequate primary care, which can cause underlying health conditions to go untreated and an increase in emergency room visits.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Seniors can receive help filing tax returns thanks to AARP program
AARP Foundation offering seniors help with their tax returns starting Feb. 15 at Sigler Center...
Revelers celebrate first parade float, Krewe of Nefertiti rolling in New Orleans east
Krewe of Nefertiti
South Dakota lawmakers look to make hazing a crime
The bill says medical exemptions would be able to be obtained with the signature of a South...
Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon
A map of radon levels across Virginia.

GRETAWIRE

A map of radon levels across Virginia.

GRETAWIRE

Virginia Department of Health hoping to raise awareness about radon

This was the Brazos Valley Catholic Charities of Central Texas' second Giving Day.

GRETAWIRE

Families receive essential items from local charity

The district says students will have access to the internet on their assigned devices from 5:00...

GRETAWIRE

DD2 limiting internet access for elementary and middle school students

Council members vote against red light camera in Huntsville

GRETAWIRE

City councilmembers vote against red light cameras in Huntsville

HARMONY, MINNESOTA

GRETAWIRE

The City of Harmony may be getting a big brand retail store; City council puts moratorium on zoning permit

The board in a Facebook post cited Thursday that the decision was made because the content was...

GRETAWIRE

Parents and staff react to school board striking holocaust biography from curriculum

Irwin Co. Hospital will get new improvements
The future of Irwin County Hospital's well center
Community expresses concerns to mayor at neighborhood watch meeting
Mayor Jimmie Smith speaking
MDHS offers Water Bill Assistance Program for Mississippi families